Home News Citizens and citizens
News

Citizens and citizens

by admin

Oscar Alberto Díaz Garcia Columnist The language in Colombia is in danger, but “the young men and women, the students, the students and the students” as the friends of the inclusive language would say, have not realized it; they don’t even have adequate reading comprehension and they don’t know how to speak. Although part of the responsibility […]

See also  As of February 27, the cumulative inbound and outbound cargo of the China-Laos Railway has reached 195,000 tons_Economy_Yunnan Channel_Yunnan Net

You may also like

Colombia awaits a rival to play the final...

Sam Smith releases his fourth album: Gloria

Essmar offices have new continuous hours of attention...

Regé Jean Page would be the most beautiful...

“No one can negotiate peace”: Petro to false...

Nuquí: $1,021 million for sports venues in an...

Roses of laughter through the air

Unitrópico will increase the number of admissions to...

The platforms tremble: The pact between the Mayor’s...

Cyclist died after being hit by a vehicle...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy