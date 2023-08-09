Home » CITIZENS ASK FOR REPEAL OF THE LAW THAT ESTABLISHES AN AGREEMENT WITH THE EUROPEAN UNION « cde News
NATIONALS (Special envoy) This morning in front of the Congress headquarters, the demonstration announced by parents declared pro-life and pro-family began. They demand the repeal of the law that establishes the agreement with the European Union for the educational transformation. Under the slogan of demanding that Law 6659 be repealed, which stipulates the “Financing Agreement between the European Union and the Republic of Paraguay for the Support Program for the Transformation of the Educational System in Paraguay”, four parent organizations demonstrated this morning of family.

The project appears in point one of the agenda, in the ordinary session of the Chamber of Deputies, which began at 9:00 in the morning and is in the space for speakers.

The two majority Colorado sectors spoke on the matter and announced that they will vote for the repeal of this law. The same position was taken by some liberals.

The call to mobilization was made by the members of the National Federation of Associations of Parents of Paraguayan Students, National Federation for Life and Pro Family, Parents in Action, Federation for Life and Family. The protesters will remain in place until the project is dealt with.

The Minister of Education and Sciences, Nicolás Zárate, warned that if the agreement is eliminated, 110,000 million guaraníes will be lost, which are currently used for school lunch.

