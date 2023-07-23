Home » Citizens bought 80 tons of gold over the past year – Al-Ghad TV
News

by admin
Dr. Ibrahim Ashmawy, the first assistant to the Egyptian Minister of Supply, confirmed that the Egyptians bought 80 tons of gold during the past year, because they see it as an ornament and a treasury, and it can be converted into cash at any time as it is a store of value.

Ashmawy added, during his statements today, Sunday, that there was a great demand to buy gold bars in the last period,

He explained that the price of a ton of corn fell from 20 thousand pounds to 10.6 thousand pounds due to the state’s interventions and the role of the commodity exchange, explaining that the fodder was included in the list of commodities that are traded on the stock exchange.

