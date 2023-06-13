Citizens capture an alleged criminal and apply justice into their own hands in Cuenca





Residents beat up a criminal who, armed with a knife, entered to rob a store in the Tu Eres Pedro sector.

The angry crowd beat the captured man, also tied him against a metal structure. Witnesses point out that they even threw gasoline at the suspect, with the intention of burning him.

Finally, the defendant was handed over to members of the National Police.

The inhabitants point out that they are organized and that they will apply justice into their own hands in the face of criminal acts.

The criminal was captured because the alarm system and community chats were activated in the neighborhood.

The Tu Eres Pedro sector is located north of the city, a short distance from Miraflores Park. (YO)