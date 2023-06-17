Citizens in Bursa threw fishing rods on the road returning to the lake – Bursa News – Regional News

Meteorology After the warnings of the General Directorate, it showed its effect in many points in the city. rain, İnegölHe paralyzed his life. Due to the heavy rain that turned the streets into a lake, some homes and businesses were flooded. While the drivers had difficulty in advancing on the streets that turned into the lake, some trees fell, unable to withstand the heavy rain.

They tried to fish and swim

İnegöl streets that turn into lakes in the district social media became the material of his fans. Some citizens tried to fish with fishing rods in flood waters. Images recorded with a mobile phone social media shared your accounts. A citizen also took off his shirt and tried to swim in the street where the flood waters were flowing, those moments were recorded second by second and shared on social media. Bursa While there was no loss of life due to the rain in and around it, these smiling images remained from the rain.

on the other hand BursaShowers and storms were also effective in the city center in . especially the center Osmangazi town the curb, Hamids, Work with its districts Mudanya In some parts of the district, the manholes overflowed and the roads filled with water. Vehicle drivers and citizens had a hard time.

Heavy rain and because of the storm, the stores in a shopping mall were flooded. Store workers tried to clean and drain the waters.

