Citizens of Nanning Prepare for Autumn As Temperatures Drop and Cold Air Arrives

Nanning citizens are rushing into autumn to “change clothes with one click”

The temperature is even lower this morning, and the warm sunshine will return over the weekend

There is no coldest, only colder! Cold air control throughout Guangxi. In two days, Guangxi fell directly from summer to “winter”, and the temperature dropped to single digits in many places in northern Guangxi. During this cooling process, the lowest temperature occurred this morning, so it’s time to put your autumn clothes and trousers to use.

Cold wind and drizzle make Nanning change seasons overnight, and autumn is expected

“It’s cold and rainy.” Ms. Liang, a citizen, said that she rode an electric bicycle to work yesterday morning and was so cold that she shrunk even though she was wearing a cotton-padded coat. This time the cold air was really serious. Faced with the sudden drop in temperature, Nanning residents who were wearing short-sleeved shirts the day before have already put on winter clothes to go out.

The seasons change overnight in Nanning, has it entered autumn? The arrival of autumn requires “hard targets”. Meteorology stipulates that when the local sliding average daily temperature is ≤22℃ for 5 consecutive days, it is the beginning of autumn. The first day of these 5 days is the beginning of autumn.

“Autumn is expected to begin in Nanning this time.” Huang Li, chief forecaster of the Nanning Meteorological Bureau, said that on November 11, the temperature in Nanning was still 31°C at 16:00, but by 16:00 on the 12th, it was only 16.5°C. Yesterday, the highest temperature in Nanning dropped to 15°C, and the lowest temperature was only 12°C. On the 12th, the city’s daily average temperature dropped to 16-19°C. Judging from the current forecast, it is expected that from the 13th to the 19th, the daily average temperature in Nanning will be below 22°C, reaching autumn standards.

At the same time, Huang Li said that the average start of autumn in Nanning city is October 27. Since 1951, the latest time for autumn at the Nanning National Weather Station is November 19 (2022). If Nanning can successfully enter autumn on November 12 this year, it will be late this year, ranking seventh since 1951.

It’s as cold as minus 0.1°C. This place in Guangxi is so cold that it freezes.

Cold air has taken control of Guangxi, and the entire region has fallen directly from summer to “winter”. The temperature has dropped to single digits in many places in northern Guangxi, and the temperature in central Guangxi is only over 10℃. Coupled with the continuous drizzle, the cold and humid experience is even more prominent.

At 15:00 yesterday, the temperature in most parts of the region was below 20°C. The highest temperature in Dongxing was only 17.8°C, and the lowest temperature in Guanyang was only 7.6°C.

Nanning is still on its way to autumn, while Liuzhou Rongshui is already in the arms of winter, with temperatures as cold as minus 0.1°C. According to statistics from the Liuzhou Meteorological Observatory at 12:00 on November 12th and 13th, the lowest temperature in Baipingtun, Antai Township, Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, reached minus 0.1°C. This is the first subzero low temperature in Liuzhou since the second half of this year. Affected by the strong cold air, the temperature in the alpine mountainous areas of northern Liuzhou counties fell below freezing, causing rime and rain to appear.

It’s time to put your autumn clothes and trousers to use. The Guangxi Meteorological Observatory predicts that the lowest temperature will occur this morning. The lowest temperature in the alpine mountainous areas is only 1 to 5°C, 7 to 10°C in northeastern Guangxi, and 10 to 15°C in other areas. Most people in the region will receive a “winter cold and wet experience card”.

New cold air drives away clouds and 20℃+ weather may return over the weekend

I miss the cold air when it’s 30℃, and I miss the warm sunshine when it’s 12℃. How many days will this round of cold weather last?

The Guangxi Meteorological Observatory predicts that the rainfall in Guangxi will weaken from tonight to tomorrow during the day, with drizzle falling in northern Guangxi, and cloudy to cloudy skies in southern Guangxi. On the 16th, a new round of cold air quickly moved southward to drive away the clouds, and on the 17th, sunshine came online across the region. We can look forward to a comfortable and pleasant autumn with 20℃+, warm weather and sunshine.

The Nanning Meteorological Observatory predicts that during the day today, there will be sporadic light rain in Nanning urban area on cloudy days, with temperatures ranging from 11 to 15 degrees Celsius and northeasterly winds of level 2 to 3. Huang Li said that it will be cloudy in Nanning today and tomorrow with some light rain, and the temperature will rise slightly, around 12 to 18 degrees Celsius, but it will still feel cold. From the night of the 15th to the 16th, due to the replenishment of dry and cold air, the city turned from rainy days to cloudy weather. The sun was visible in the afternoon of the 16th, and the temperature was around 14 to 21°C. From the 17th to the 18th, Nanning will turn sunny, with the highest temperature rising to 20-23°C during the day, but the lowest temperature at night may drop to around 10°C.

The sunshine will return over the weekend, and citizens can take advantage of the good weather to go out for outings or engage in outdoor activities and enjoy the warm sunshine again. (Reporter Zhao Jinling, correspondent Liang Daiyun, intern Yang Huifan)

