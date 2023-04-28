Home » Citizens of the rural parishes of Cuenca march against insecurity
News

Citizens of the rural parishes of Cuenca march against insecurity

by admin

Citizens march through the Historic Center of Cuenca with posters and slogans against insecurity. Photo The Mercury


Starting at 3:00 p.m. this Friday, April 21, 2023, the Great March for Peace and Security convened by the elected authorities of the 21 rural parish councils of Cuenca takes place.

Dozens of people gathered in the San Blas Park, from there they went to the Azuay Governor’s Office with posters and slogans rejecting the insecurity in the city.

At 4:30 p.m. this Friday, the representatives and citizens are in Calderón Park, demanding that the Government guarantee the safety of the city’s rural parishes.

The march took place after the governor of Azuay, Matías Abad, did not attend the work table convened by him on Friday, April 21.

previous articleThese routes will be closed this Sunday in Cuenca for the Richard Carapaz Tour

See also  Bertin in Barcelona meets the president of the parliament of Catalonia

You may also like

Chile demands humanitarian corridor for Peru

Road safety, Councilor Saiu in the municipal council...

Health carries out a medical day in Usulután...

Nórida Rodríguez, manager of RTVC Sistema de Medios...

Feature: “A strong motherland is our strong backing!”——The...

USA. Fox News settles with Dominion: lights and...

Authorities continue with prevention measures against the rains...

Quibdó: agreements for $627 million for agro-industrial purchases

Nuremberg | Emu offspring in the Tiergarten

Trial continues against former mayors of Zacatecoluca and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy