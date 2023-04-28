Citizens of the rural parishes of Cuenca march against insecurity





Starting at 3:00 p.m. this Friday, April 21, 2023, the Great March for Peace and Security convened by the elected authorities of the 21 rural parish councils of Cuenca takes place.

Dozens of people gathered in the San Blas Park, from there they went to the Azuay Governor’s Office with posters and slogans rejecting the insecurity in the city.

At 4:30 p.m. this Friday, the representatives and citizens are in Calderón Park, demanding that the Government guarantee the safety of the city’s rural parishes.

The march took place after the governor of Azuay, Matías Abad, did not attend the work table convened by him on Friday, April 21.