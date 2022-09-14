Home News Citizens of Zhuzhou: Please complete a nucleic acid test every 7 days!Announcement of fixed sampling points for normalized free nucleic acid testing in Lusong District – New Hunan
Citizens of Zhuzhou: Please complete a nucleic acid test every 7 days!Announcement of fixed sampling points for normalized free nucleic acid testing in Lusong District

Citizens of Zhuzhou: Please complete a nucleic acid test every 7 days!Announcement of fixed sampling points for normalized free nucleic acid testing in Lusong District – New Hunan

Citizens of Zhuzhou: Please complete a nucleic acid test every 7 days!Announcement of fixed sampling points for normalized free nucleic acid testing in Lusong District

On September 13, Changsha found 5 cases of asymptomatic infection among the returnees from other provinces. Late at night, Zhuzhou CDC issued another emergency reminder.

The article mentioned that in accordance with the unified deployment of national, provincial and municipal epidemic prevention and control work,From September 10th to October 31st:The resident population of Zhuzhou City and Liling City, You County, Chaling County and Yanling CountyNormalized nucleic acid testing will be carried out on a 7-day cycle (nucleic acid testing will be completed every 7 days).

That night, Lusong District took the lead in issuing a notice, announcing that from now until October 31, regional nucleic acid testing under normalized epidemic prevention and control will be carried out throughout the region. Residents in Lusong District, including permanent population, temporary population, floating population,Available at the following locations (note the time)freeParticipate in nucleic acid detection↓↓↓

