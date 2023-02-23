Tens of citizens protest this wednesday february 22 outside the Alcaldia of Santa Marta due to the worrying problem of erosion in Salguero Beach an important tourism sector.

With speeches, banners and megaphones, the protesters They demand urgent solutions from the district administration to mitigate the natural phenomenon that is destroying the beach.

Felipe Jaramillo, who was part of the sit-in, said: “We have been filing a request with the Mayor for more than 7 years to worry about Playa Salguero. We have lost a beach that was more than 100 meters long. The Mayor’s Office turns its back on Santa Marta and all the tourists. The money and the company to start it were already there and they stopped the project. This affects us and the entire country because Santa Marta is a tourist city”.



For his part, citizen Pedro Silva said: “the protest is against the erosion of Playa Salguero. Something must be done to save the beach. We have lost 60 meters of beach. The palm trees are falling and nobody does anything. They don’t let private investment provide solutions, but from the Mayor’s Office they don’t do anything either. We are letting Playa Salguero die. The last decision was to make a technical committee”.

On billboards, protesters say “no to spurs”. They also add: “Coastal erosion fosters the unemployment of vendors, carpenters and fishermen.”

At the moment Salguero Beach It no longer has large areas for visitors as before and only small stretches of sand remain.

