Citizens step forward for victims of ‘third party refusal to compensate for forced labor’ :: sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Hwang Joon-sun = Members of Joint Action for Historical Justice and Peaceful Korea-Japan Relations are holding a press conference on the morning of the 29th at the Franciscan Hall in Jung-gu, Seoul, to propose a citizen fundraising for historical justice. 2023.06.29.

[서울·광주=뉴시스] Reporter Byun Jae-hoon = Citizens’ donations will be raised for victims of forced labor under the Japanese colonial rule, such as Yang Geum-deok (94) and Lee Chun-shik (102), who refused to pay compensation.

The Joint Action for Historical Justice and Peaceful Korea-Japan Relations (Korea-Japan Historical Justice and Peace Action) held a press conference on the 29th at 11:00 AM at the Franciscan Education Center in Jung-gu, Seoul to announce the Citizens’ Fundraising for Historical Justice.

The Korean-Japanese Action for Justice and Peace strongly condemned the government’s push for a so-called ‘third party reimbursement proposal’ related to compensation for victims of forced labor.

“The victims have yet to hear a word of apology, let alone compensation, until the fifth year of the ruling, but they are ignoring the intentions of the victims and pushing for a humiliating solution in spite of public opposition, urging them to receive the ‘judgment money’,” he said.

In 2018, 15 victims were related to the Supreme Court’s ruling on compensation for forced labor by a Japanese war criminal company. Among them, there are currently four victims and bereaved families who are refusing to pay the government’s third-party reimbursement judgment. Grandma Yang and Grandpa Lee are the only surviving victims of forced labor in Gwangju.

As the background for the fundraising campaign proposal, the group said, “We cannot look at the disastrous situation in which historical justice collapses and the constitutional order is undermined. We must come forward together for the victims who are not giving up despite the government’s appeasement.” “We will share and defend human rights and historical justice together. We will fight together against the solution to the humiliation of the Yoon Seok-yeol government for forced labor until the day Japan apologizes and compensates.”

Civil society groups from all walks of life, including the Institute for National Issues, the Lawyers for a Democratic Society, the National Association of Professors and Researchers for a Democratic Equal Society, and the National Catholic Priests Association for Realizing Justice, and five opposition members of the National Assembly jointly signed up for this citizen fundraising proposal.

Park Seok-woon, co-representative of Korea-Japan Historical Justice and Peace Action, said, “They have trampled upon the legal rights of the victims of forced mobilization that were finalized by the Supreme Court. It’s disastrous that the reimbursement proposal is being implemented,” he said.

He added, “The grandmother Yang and grandfather Lee Chun-sik, and other victims of forced labor and their families are resolutely refusing to accept such donations, saying,” “It is time for our people to step out to protect historical justice. He appealed for active participation, saying, “Let’s support the struggle that exists and establish historical justice right away.”

