In the Vallenato citizenship, the alarm is growing for a possible truckers strike that would start the nextor February 15 with the demonstrations scheduled by the opposition against the government of President Gustavo Petro.

This information, as far as he was able to learn THE PYLONhas been transmitted through chains sent by WhatsApp, Facebook and other digital platforms, which has generated good for the community, to such an extent that in some sectors they have already begun to stock up on basic food and supplies for daily use.

This is how citizen Jhonatan Oñate made it known: “Look, here in a little packet of rice and a gallon of oil go 80 thousand pesos, when before it cost half the price and with this unemployment they say that prices are going to increase more, it is not known, that is why everyone is preparing, taking advantage of the fact that food can still be bought, although I have faith in God that everything will be be normal”Oñate said.

Jhonathan Oñate assured that with 80,000 pesos he could only buy a bale of rice and a bottle of oil. PHOTO: THE PYLON.

For his part, the merchant Carlos Picon He assured that so far sales have remained at the “term of normality however, he also argued that taking into account the psychology of the consumer, it is possible that days prior to the possible eventuality, citizens begin to buy massively.

Rosalba Ochoa, merchant.

“Since people began to hear that there was going to be unemployment, sales increased and people complain that things are expensive, especially vegetables, hopefully the price issue will improve because we live off sales.”



He also noted that, in order for sales to increase, several factors influence. “You have to take into account the purchasing power that is money and we have just left a fortnight, however people manage to stock up for the difficult days that may arise”, ended by saying

Juan David Guerrero, merchant.

“Without there being unemployment, food is already expensive, for example, a box of paprika that cost 45,000 pesos now costs 75,000, green bananas are now bought by the kilo.”



MERCAUPAR VERSION

Diomar Echavez, belonging to the board of directors of Mercaupar, a company that manages the Valledupar market place, assured that they have found out through the national media about a possible truckers strike and that this has triggered citizens to travel to the different points of commerce to prepare for the possibility that food is scarce.

“What is advised to the public is to stock up because what happened in other years is that these strikes generate shortages and the first thing that is scarce is vegetables, because it is something that is consumed every day and this leads to higher prices. and some who do not respect it, take the opportunity to buy in quantity and then sell at a very high price”, concluded Echavez.

WHAT DO THE CARRIERS SAY?

For more clarity on this scenario, THE PYLON established communication with Plutarco Santamaría, belonging to the transporters’ union, who expressed that they still do not have clarity on what the days of protests will be like since they are waiting for the leaders of the union to rule on the matter.

However, he emphasized that what he is sure of is that several of his colleagues are already returning to their homes because although they are not part of the blockades that may be generated on the roads, they do participate by interrupting their activities associated with the transport of food.

“We are preparing ourselves psychologically, because this is getting out of hand because what we produce is no longer enough for vehicle maintenance, for example, a tire that cost one million two hundred is at two and a half million, a change of oil came out in 500 thousand pesos and right now we are talking about a million”, stated the transporter.

OPINION OF THE SECRETARIAT OF GOVERNMENT

Besides, Eduardo Esquivel, Secretary of Government of the department of Cesar, expressed that in response to this issue, he established communication with the authorities and that so far he has no official information that the transporters are going to generate some type of demonstration in the coming days.

However, he argued, that the word of mouth that has been generated has allowed them to reinforce the road safety measures, especially in the south of Cesar, which is where the greatest traffic of this type of cargo vehicles is evident.

“We send a message of peace of mind to the community, what we are going to recommend is that any suspicious situation that you see be reported to the authorities, in order to reinforce controls”the official concluded.

