Home News Citizens unite to request that there be no closure of Plaza Botero
News

Citizens unite to request that there be no closure of Plaza Botero

by admin
Citizens unite to request that there be no closure of Plaza Botero

Multiple city actors have joined their voices to ask the Mayor’s Office not to close off Plaza Botero as a strategy to improve security. In their letter they express:

“Let’s find, together, a better solution for the serious problems of social and human deterioration that are evident in this part of downtown Medellín.”

In the letter, the citizens explain that they have followed up in detail on the actions that the administration has implemented in Plaza Botero in the last week and they feel concerned since they consider that a physical enclosure, with entry and exit doors, will not contribute to solve the problem in the area.

“On the contrary: we believe that the closures, like the one already carried out in 2021, generate more deterioration than solutions.”

They also believe that it is impossible to intervene in the Plaza if the Museum of Antioquia or the Palace of Culture are left out, which are an integral part of the space.

“What the Plaza has experienced on a daily basis are the endemic problems of society: unemployment, poverty, child sexual exploitation, exclusion. An integral work of all the secretariats is what the Plaza requires and, above all, it is necessary to act in union with the entities, businesses and neighboring community”.

To conclude, the signatories of the letter to Mayor Daniel Quintero reject any simplistic or short-term solution, and request to start a process of recognition of the other and teamwork.

The full statement here:

It may also interest you: With these strategies, authorities seek to restore security to Plaza Botero

See also  Mattarella: tragedy that concerns us, freedom in danger

You may also be interested in

You may also like

Elisa Arismendy – The Journal

An injured person and material damage leaves a...

New US military aid to Ukraine includes longer-range...

Valledupar Airport achieved a growth of more than...

Registration opens to form the Municipal Board of...

Tourism in Antioquia skyrocketed in 2022

Carlos Vives will release a new album in...

Dark discovery in the trunk of a taxi...

The operations against the piques returned

The protest of children’s home workers continues at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy