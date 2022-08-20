«I am very proud because I am … I felt Italian even before, before today, it is not that before signing I did not feel Italian. Now I’m officially Italian even on paper, I’ve always felt like everyone else, since I’ve lived here “

CHIVASSO. «I am very proud because I am … I felt Italian even before, before today, it is not that before signing I did not feel Italian. Now I’m officially Italian even on paper, I’ve always felt like everyone else, since I’ve lived here ». These are the first words of Khaby Lame, the content creator with the most followers in the world on social media, as an Italian citizen. Words that reveal all the strangeness of not seeing what has always been yours recognized on paper. It was his town of origin, Chivasso, that gave him citizenship. Here he grew up among the public houses in via Togliatti, a past that he does not deny: «I have always lived in the public houses, in our nothingness we were happy, content, we played in the courtyard even if no one had anything. Today I live another reality, another world to which I am slowly getting used to ». Some of his friends from the ward were also present at the ceremony.

Khaby Lame, Khabane Serigne Lame is now 22 years old and lives in Milan. The oath was pronounced in front of the registrar and in the presence of the municipal councilors Chiara Casalino and Fabrizio Debernardi, the president of the municipal council Alfonso Perfetto and the municipal councilor Domenico Barengo.

The famous tiktoker was served a copy of the decree of the President of the Republic who granted him Italian citizenship on June 8, which was sent electronically to the Municipality of Chivasso through the Prefecture.

Khaby was honored by the municipal administration with a copy of the Constitution of the Italian Republic, the pin of the City of Chivasso and a reproduction of “The vaccination in the countryside” by the nineteenth century painter Demetrio Cosola.

The creator with the most followers in the world was publicly mentioned in the recent inauguration speech of the mayor Claudio Castello who soon announced the approval of the resolution thanks to which honorary citizenship will be granted to new born children of foreigners residing in the city: a symbolic provision to stimulate the Italian political debate in favor of the ius scholae.