Citizenship income, 30 illicit recipients found in Lucca – Tuscany

(ANSA) – LUCCA, MAY 02 – The Guardia di Finanza of Lucca has discovered numerous offenses against the citizen’s income, reporting 30 people to the judicial authority for the undue receipt of the contribution, for a total of around 210,000 euros. The checks were carried out in collaboration with the INPS of Lucca. Among the irregular positions, the lack of residence in Italy for 10 years was found – a necessary requirement – that of a person who, after submitting the application, made numerous bets registered on a gaming account attributable to him, arriving to handle, in 2021 alone, sums of over 320,000 euros, the case of a worker kept ‘on the black’ at a hairdressing salon in Versilia for a “pay” of around 400 euros in cash, and also a recipient, since July 2022, of the citizen’s income for amount of 500 euros per month. Among the other irregularities, those of beneficiaries who have failed to declare economic income from winnings from online gaming, the case of the receipt of business income from a member of the family nucleus, or the communication of information about the state of home detention and convictions in the previous 10 years relating to the cohabiting spouse.



The irregular positions that emerged were communicated to the provincial INPS directorate to activate the recovery of the sums illegitimately collected, as well as the blocking of the contributions requested but not yet paid. (HANDLE).

