Citizenship income, Calderone: “25 billion wasted. Anyone who wants to find a job”

In two interviews with Corriere della Sera and La Stampa, Minister Marina Calderone, head of Welfare in the Meloni government, discussed the dynamics of the labor market in Italy, emphasizing that there is work and rejecting the idea of ​​a minimum.

According to the minister, the 25 billion euros spent on the Citizenship Income have not produced the expected results in terms of reducing poverty or helping people to work. However, you assured that support for the most fragile will remain guaranteed even with the suspension of the subsidy.

Starting from 1 September, a new digital platform of the ministry will be active for job offers and training, in order to match supply and demand. Furthermore, the minister highlighted that 108,000 available jobs were surveyed in Campania, the region with the highest number of earners (about 25,000).

In her conversation with Paolo Baroni, the minister reiterated that the government has already ensured the necessary support for the most vulnerable. Instead, in your dialogue with Isidoro Trovato, you underlined that the social bomb is more a media affair than a real one, and you emphasized that article 1 of the Constitutional Charter bases the Republic on work, not on subsidies.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

