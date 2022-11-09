Listen to the audio version of the article

Among the dossiers on the table of the Meloni government, in view of the budget law that will soon take shape, there is (also) the “destiny” of citizenship income. The theme has a dual significance: political and economic. In the first case, it is a question of restoring a “workhorse” measure of a previous government, the Conte uno with M5s-Lega traction, which is still recognized today as a support function for those living in conditions of destitution and poverty .

The need to identify resources to finance measures against high bills

Under the second aspect, the belief is that a restyling in a restrictive sense of citizenship income (and of the Superbonus) can free up resources to be allocated to families and companies struggling with expensive energy. The emergency of the bills has in fact induced the executive to allocate the new budget deficit entirely to contain the impact of the. rush of inflation, considered the number one problem. Lega and Fratelli d’Italia insist on the scams and frauds investigated by the prosecutors to prove its failure and ask for “a complete review”. The Third Pole agrees on the need to change citizenship income: there could be a convergence on this dossier.

The government plan

In the government’s plans there is not a cancellation of income but a modification as already announced by the Draghi government and also hoped for by Confindustria and other business associations. Interviewed by Bruno Vespa in his new book, when asked how he intended to reform this income support, Meloni replied: “By guaranteeing a decent subsidy to those who really do not have the opportunity to work and, in some cases, improving it (think of the disabled ). For the others, we intend to draw on the European social fund to start those who can work through paid training courses ”. For those who cannot work, there will be greater involvement of local authorities who are better acquainted with situations of real need and discomfort, also in terms of prevention against abuse. The goal is to improve the subsidy on the weaker side today, that of active policies which has never really taken off.

The summit at Palazzo Chigi between Meloni and the trade unions

The changes to this tool will be discussed between Giorgia Meloni and the trade unions at the meeting to be held at Palazzo Chigi on Wednesday 9 November. It will also be discussed on Friday 11, on the occasion of the summit between the premier and the employers’ associations. The trade unions call for caution, underlining how it is an indispensable tool against poverty, which has been increasing in recent months, although they recognize the possibility of improving it.

Pressing the League, the Ministry of Labor seeks a synthesis

The comparison on citizenship income is underway. But the definition of the measures that will enter the 2023 maneuver is at the gates – the CDM could approve the bill on November 18, after the return of the Prime Minister from the G20 in Bali – and therefore also on this trend it will be necessary to find a synthesis shortly. And it is precisely on this passage – Meloni will have to reconcile the different positions in the executive – that the Minister of Labor Marina Calderone has placed the accent. When you were president of the National Council of the Order of Labor Consultants, Calderone repeatedly stressed the need to separate economic support measures for families below the poverty line, from active labor policies that proved to be unsuccessful.