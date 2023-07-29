Home » Citizenship income, Conte: “Cancelled with a text message and Meloni doesn’t put his face on it. He risks causing a social disaster” – Il Fatto Quotidiano
News

Citizenship income, Conte: “Cancelled with a text message and Meloni doesn’t put his face on it. He risks causing a social disaster” – Il Fatto Quotidiano

by admin
Citizenship income, Conte: “Cancelled with a text message and Meloni doesn’t put his face on it. He risks causing a social disaster” – Il Fatto Quotidiano

“It is a day in which there is a lot of concern because a message from INPS has arrived. We have a Prime Minister who makes a lot of videos and has difficulty talking to journalists, he goes on TV without a dispute, and today he doesn’t put his face forward and entrusts INPS with the task of sending a text message, a message […]

Read more ↣ : Citizenship income, Conte: “Cancelled with a text message and Meloni doesn’t put his face on it. It risks causing a social disaster” – Il Fatto Quotidiano

This entry was posted in News, Giuseppe Conte, Il Fatto Quotidiano and tagged news by wp_9158128. This is his permanent link.

See also  Coronavirus, today 189,109 new cases and 231 deaths. Positivity 17.28%

You may also like

Retirees in uncertainty before resolutions of the IESS...

American Actress Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Terrifying Experience...

The outperformance of emerging markets? According to RBC...

Google.org and Éxito come together to strengthen inclusion

Mali’s economy has shown signs of resilience despite...

VinFast challenges Tesla with premium vehicles at discounted...

Changes in land use can cause emergencies in...

The Smallest Details on the Biggest Screen: How...

Patricia Terry Holland has passed away

Colombian criminal organization presented before the Justice of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy