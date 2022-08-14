Among the positions examined, that of a family unit stands out which, taking advantage of some criticalities in the registry procedures of the municipalities of birth and residence, managed to double the citizenship income for the same subjects. Then there is that of a subject who, by misleading the judge through a false declaration, continued to perceive the benefit even while he was subjected to precautionary measures.

A real criminal group of people has also emerged, all with citizenship income, united by the fact that they are recipients of the same precautionary custody order for drug trafficking. There are also two families, for a total of 7 people, who have received almost 30,000 euros per family in a short time. There was also a person subjected to precautionary measures for the very serious crimes related to the exploitation of child prostitution as well as the slave trade and trade.

In Naples Rdc directly in prison

43 people are detained in Poggioreale and intercepted by the Guardia di Finanza for having unduly received the citizenship income. A real scam as indicated by the Attorney of Torre Annunziata, which allegedly involved 43 subjects suspected of fraud for having collected public funds because they were simply indicated, despite being detained, as present within families receiving citizenship income. The Fiamme Gialle challenged the 43 subjects for the undue collection of almost 521 thousand euros.

In Palermo bonuses to false residents

In the Sicilian capital, 46 false poor were all foreigners intercepted by the Fiamme Gialle. The mechanism used, only apparently very simple, was to falsify the certificates on residence in Italy for at least 10 years, the last 2 of which continuously, as required by the citizenship income rules.

From the intersection of the personal data and those held by the various municipalities, all the inconsistencies emerged between what was declared to the INPS and the data on the day of entry into the Italian territory, indicated by the Immigration Office of Public Security. For the 46 foreigners, the coercive recovery action of over 200 thousand euros unduly collected has now been initiated.