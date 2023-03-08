news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TARANTO, 08 MAR – The Guardia di Finanza of Taranto has reported over 220 people to the Public Prosecutor’s Office for undue receipt of basic income and proposed the seizure of assets for an amount of around 1.9 million euros. The beneficiaries allegedly falsely certified in their access requests that they possessed the requisites envisaged by sector legislation or failed to declare due information.



Among the alleged violations found, the non-existence of the citizenship requirement, the state of detention in prisons and the communication of false information relating to the composition of the cohabiting families would have been ascertained.



As part of the same investigations, the Fiamme Gialle discovered 10 undeclared or irregular workers who would have received the basic income unduly or who would have been members of family units benefiting from the providence. The positions thus identified were reported to the INPS for the adoption of the relevant measures. (HANDLE).

