Citizenship income, cut in the contribution wedge, refinancing of layoffs, smart working and foreigners. There are many innovations affecting the world of work starting from this beginning of 2023, following the innovations introduced by the government with the provisions of the last part of 2022, from the Budget law to the Milleproroghe decree.

Contribution exemption and wedge cut

For those who permanently hire disadvantaged women, under 36s and recipients of basic income, there is a total tax exemption of up to 8,000 euros. Confirmed for income up to 35mila euro the cut of the tax wedge by two percentage points, which rises to 3 for incomes up to 25 thousand euros.

Smart working

In terms of smart working, for fragile workers, both in the public and in the private sector, smart working is extended until 31 March. This protection is lost for workers with children under 14, so now only any union agreements signed are valid.

Basic income

For the “employable” citizens’ income in 2023 will remain only for 7 months and expires after the first refusal of an offer, even if it is not “fair”. For 18-29 year olds who have not finished compulsory schooling, it is subject to attendance of training courses. The rent portion of the check will be paid directly to the landlords.

Integration fund

The maneuver allocates 250 million euros, most of which (179 million) to refinance social safety nets in 2023. Five interventions are foreseen.