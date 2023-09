Colleferro, a Roman municipality, but also one of the first foundation cities of the twentieth century of the fascist period. In “Citt� Novecento” by Dario Biello = broadcast on Saturday 23 September at 11.00 pm on Rai Storia for “Documentari d’Autore” – Alessandro Haber, Massimo Cacciari, Antonio Pennacchi retrace the birth, development and present of this city – a factory like few others in Italy, founded and grown together with its industry-city, from the 1910s to the present day.

