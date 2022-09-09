A year ago, the historic newsstand in via Sette Fratelli Cervi risked closing, a crossroads of greetings, meetings and brief comments intertwined on the sidelines of the daily news.

When it was time to retire, Mrs. Germana, owner of the commercial activity in the Cittadella district, was unable to find someone willing to take over the newsstand.

Until the fortuitous meeting with Vikram, who arrived in Parma from India in 2021, when newsstands, in times of pandemic, had revealed their role as rare, precious strongholds of relationships in a ragged city fabric.

“How did I meet Germana? Thanks to the owner of the apartment I had rented after a long search. Finding a house was a business: many do not trust foreigners, they fear that they will not pay the rent or that they may host other migrants, in addition to those declared. After meeting me, Antonella, the landlady, whom I want to thank for her trust in me, spoke about me to her friend Germana about her. She was looking for someone to leave the newsstand and I was looking for a job. Thus, we found ourselves, crossing our needs “.

Starting from Jaipur, the capital of the Indian state of Rajasthan, better known as the “pink city” for the delicate nuance of its buildings, Vikram, 43, has therefore realized two dreams in Parma: his own, that of running an independent business , in the hope of being able to reunite the family in Parma in a few years, and that of Germana who, not resigning herself to the idea of ​​seeing the shutters fall forever on her Giornaleria, has committed herself to avoiding yet another decommissioning of a newsstand that it would have represented an impoverishment of the city.

“At the beginning it was a sacrifice to be able to take over the management of the business – says Vikram -, not only for the investment of 20 thousand euros that required the trust of the banks but also for a more delicate trust to earn, that of customers. Maybe we are conquering it, slowly, working hard every day, guaranteeing the opening from seven to eight and a half in the evening, with an hour break from 15 to 16. And respecting a clientele that is composed mainly of elderly people for which, at times, even the newsstand can be a point of reference “.

Important was the availability of the previous owner in guiding Vikram and his brother, partner of the commercial activity, to discover the “secrets of the trade”: “Our first teacher was just Germana who for two months supported us, explaining what they want customers, which games children like best, how to display books and newspapers on the shelves. She was happy to be able to convey her experience of hers, knowing that the newsstand wouldn’t have to close. Before our meeting, no one seemed interested in taking over the Journalery: too many taxes, few earnings and very few days of vacation, only four a year. “

The work for Vikram is also intended as a service to the community: “If all the shops close, the neighborhoods go out, slowly, without us noticing it. But the crisis is there, newspapers and paper books are selling less and less and staying open also requires a little inventiveness. For example, we want to differentiate the offer by offering not only newspapers but also services, from paying bills to train tickets to the possibility of sending money and paying the car tax ”.

These first eight months of working in contact with customers, surrounded by books and newspapers, also worked as a gym for learning the language: “Being able to have an independent business has always been my dream. In India I studied accounting but I wanted to continue studying: being in contact every day with a world of printed words allows me to enter Italian, into this beautiful language through so many perspectives, so many windows. A bit like going back to school, working. “

“We are already fond of our customers, and also grateful – continues Vikram -, there has never been an episode of racism but not even of intolerance with respect to our knowledge of the language which, if it is now improving, at first put us in difficulty. . And when it happened that we did not understand a request, we met kindness, availability: the customer picked up the mobile phone, and wrote the name of the newspaper or book he was looking for. A way to understand each other can always be found if there is mutual respect. And trust. Our clientele is mainly made up of elderly people. It happens that they forget something here, while browsing through the pages. Sometimes the glasses, the wallet or the phone. But here we always find them. “

“What I love most about work, in addition to the relationship with people, is the possibility of seeing the city when it wakes up, when the streets are washed by the municipal cars. At that moment Parma seems to me an elegant woman who washes her face before going to meet a new day. “

A dream for the future? Taking over another newsstand, thus creating a job opportunity for my son, who is now 12 and still lives in India. I would like my family to be able to reunite here in Parma in a few years. This is also why I wanted a job on my own: if I work for myself, maybe tomorrow I will also be able to involve my son, opening up a path to a better future for him ”.