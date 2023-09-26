Home » City conversation with candidates for the Council in Tertulias EL INFORMADOR
City conversation with candidates for the Council in Tertulias EL INFORMADOR

City conversation with candidates for the Council in Tertulias EL INFORMADOR

With the participation of a new group of candidates for the building corporation, another cycle of dialogues begins in the “Sala de Tertulias Pepe Vives De Andráis” of the newspaper EL INFORMADOR, which will be broadcast from 10:00 am through the website www.elinformador.com.co and our social networks Twitter (X), Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Oswaldo Alberto ‘Beto’ Socarrás and Jorge Pinzón will be present for the ADN Coalition; Miguel ‘Mono’ Martínez for the ADA Alliance; Sebastián Palma for Creo, and Carlos Bolaño for the Colombian Ecologist.

