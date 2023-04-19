City eliminate Bayern and enter the Champions League ‘semis’

Manchester City eliminated Bayern Munich this Wednesday in the Champions League quarterfinals, after drawing 1-1 at the Allianz Arena (3-0 in the first leg), so it will be the ‘Citizens’ who face Real Madrid for a place in the final of the highest European competition.

Pep Guardiola’s ‘Sky Blues’ were not intimidated by the grandeur of the stage or the rival in an entertaining match between two teams in search of victory.

Joshua Kimmich, from a penalty (83), equalized for Bayern the goal of the Norwegian Erling Haaland (57), who is postulated as the great threat of the white club.

The clash began with a more incisive Bayern, driven by the need to open the scoring as soon as possible in order to dream of a comeback. Kingsley Coman’s verticality down the right flank uncovered the first applause from an Allianz team that believed in the feat of Thomas Tuchel’s pupils.

But City, who started with the same starting eleven that left the tie almost sentenced at the Etihad, is a team whose DNA does not contemplate the option of compromising, of handing the ball over to the rival and closing in behind, at least not when all the rest is left. match ahead.

A correcallas

At times the game was transformed into a succession of mutual attacks and counterattacks, in a run-around that does not usually benefit the team that has to defend a favorable result.

Except when that team has as much gunpowder and quality as the ‘Sky Blues’, who found in the talent of Bernardo Silva with the ball at his feet and in Erling Haaland’s hunger for goals their two best arguments to remind Bayern that in addition to scoring several goals had to worry about not conceding any.

Bayern kept trying. He had no other. Leroy Sané saw how his cross shot licked the stump of the post to end up missing the bottom line.

Haaland gave a first warning by standing alone before the Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer after a through ball (18). The central defender from Munich Dayot Upamecano made the cut from a free-kick being the last defender and the referee did not hesitate to show the red card.

A false alarm because the Norwegian star was offside and the expulsion was annulled but the French central defender would not recover from the scare for the rest of the game.

In the 35th minute, Upamecano committed a penalty for a handball shot by Ilkay Gundogan, a player who already scored a goal against Bayern in the 2013 Champions League final when he was wearing the colors of Borussia Dortmund.

Haaland is the protagonist

Haaland was in a hurry to grab the ball to be the one who gave the final blow to the tie against the team that deprived him of so many titles during his time in Germany defending the colors of Borussia Dortmund and he wanted so much before signing for City , but the Norwegian sent his shot from eleven meters high into the stands.

But big scorers don’t usually waste a lot of bullets. In the 57th minute, the ball ended up at the Norwegian’s feet in a dizzying counter against City. Haaland did not miss Upamecano’s untimely slip and only against Sommer inside the area did he not forgive to score his twelfth goal in the Champions League this season.

It was the finishing touch for Bayern’s spirits, which had to score four goals in half an hour against a team that has barely conceded so many this season.

Even so, a penalty for a revised hand in the VAR served for Kimmich to save his team from defeat (83).

With a goal and an assist in the first leg and the goal this Wednesday, Haaland showed that he also appears on big occasions.

And the next one will not be less either. The Real Madrid of the 14 Champions League awaits in a kind of early final.

Bayern, anchored by internal problems since the dismissal of Julian Naggelsman, will have to give the rest in the Bundesliga if they do not want to experience a historic year without titles.