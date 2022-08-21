CASTELLAMONTE

City in shock a few hours after the inauguration of the Ceramics Exhibition due to the death of Gualtiero Bracco, 46, a building contractor, found dead in the early afternoon of yesterday afternoon, Thursday 18 in his elegant home in the Casino street, in the church area di San Rocco, along the provincial road to Filia

«I have no words, I have no words – says Mayor Pasquale Mazza who was a friend of the young father of the family – He was a hard worker, a serious professional, a model citizen. I had a coffee with him just before the holidays and we discussed, as often happened, the problems and projects of our city “

The owner of one of the most famous construction companies in the Upper Canavese would have turned 47 on 20 November next.

A Juventus fan, a very reserved and balanced person, a great lover of travel and engines, nothing let him foresee in his interlocutors, from municipal administrators to traders, that he could suddenly die. Bracco was a member of the Arte & Commercio di Castellamonte association, a partnership led by president Carlo Tesolin, with whom he gladly spent the morning at the bar chatting about the sporting enterprises of the Old Lady, a passion that united them. The father of a very young child, behind a well-known family of construction contractors, Gualtiero Bracco had decided to set up his own business a few years ago and was carrying on his started business flanked by a worker and by his father who, now retired, continued to lend a hand in the management of the construction company to the only child. –

© breaking latest news