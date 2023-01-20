City leaders carry out visits and condolences during the Spring Festival, caring and sending sincere blessings to warm people’s hearts

Date: 2023-01-20

Source: Fuxin News Network

Sending blessings in the new year, warmth and warmth. On the occasion of the Spring Festival of the Year of the Rabbit in the lunar calendar, Su Wei, deputy secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and secretary of the Political and Legal Committee, and everyone in the Standing Committee of the Fu Municipal Party Committee concentrated on the Spring Festival visits and condolences. With the deep friendship of the party and the government, the city leaders successively visited and expressed condolences to our city’s outstanding experts, police officers and people in need, and extended festival greetings and New Year’s wishes to everyone.

On January 13, Su Wei came to Liaoning University of Engineering and Technology to visit the excellent expert Han Jun and had a cordial conversation with him. Thanks to outstanding experts for their contributions to the development of Fuxin. I hope that outstanding experts will base themselves on a new starting point, show new achievements, increase scientific and technological innovation, promote the transformation of scientific and technological achievements, realize technological empowerment of industries, and actively promote Fuxin’s high-quality transformation and all-round revitalization. On January 16, in Jinyu Community, Yulong Street, Xihe District, Su Wei came to the home of Zhang Guangzhi, a low-income household, and asked him about his physical condition and living conditions with concern, encouraging him to create a better life with a positive and optimistic attitude. Before leaving, Su Wei asked the accompanying community cadres to help solve practical difficulties and problems, so that the people in need can fully feel the care and warmth of the party and the government. On January 18, Su Wei visited the grassroots units of the public security, and extended New Year blessings and sincere greetings to the public security police.

Recently, Lin Aimin, member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and deputy mayor, successively visited the agricultural experts and poor households in our city, and extended festival greetings and best wishes to them. Lin Aimin had a cordial conversation with Li Jingyan, chief agronomist of Zhangwu County Agricultural Development Service Center, and thanked him for his contribution to Fuxin’s agricultural development. It is hoped that experts will continue to play a leading role in demonstration, work hard, overcome difficulties, pioneer and innovate, and make greater contributions to the high-quality development of the city’s agricultural economy.

On January 17, Lai Huaping, member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and deputy mayor, visited experts and low-income households, and sent them the care and love of the party and the government. Lai Huaping had a cordial conversation with Liu Haiqing, a famous teaching teacher of the provincial “Xingliao Talent Program” and the dean of the School of Civil Engineering of Liaoning University of Technology. He hoped that the city and the school will continue to deepen cooperation and jointly promote Fuxin to create a “dual demonstration city” to achieve new breakthroughs. At the home of Han Mufeng, a low-income household, Lai Huaping encouraged him to strengthen his confidence, maintain an optimistic attitude, and overcome difficulties as soon as possible.

As the Spring Festival approached, Ma Yongsheng, Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee, Minister of United Front Work, Secretary of the Party Group and Chairman of the Municipal Federation of Trade Unions, went deep into hospitals, enterprises, and communities. The government’s care and warmth, and I would like to extend New Year greetings and best wishes. At the Municipal Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Ma Yongsheng expressed his heartfelt thanks to the vast number of medical workers for their selfless dedication, and urged them to strengthen their own protection and pay attention to the combination of work and rest.

On January 19, Liu Chunyan, Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee, Secretary of the Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection, and Director of the Municipal Supervisory Committee visited the low-income households, and sent the warmth of the party and the government and the best wishes for the new year. At the home of Wei Heping, a low-income household, Liu Chunyan talked with him and asked in detail about Wei Heping’s family situation and physical health. Liu Chunyan encouraged him to strengthen his confidence in life, maintain an optimistic attitude, and overcome the disease as soon as possible, and urged relevant departments and the community to do their best to help solve the difficulties and problems encountered in life.

On January 17, Wang Yimin, Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Minister of Propaganda, came to the home of Li Cunsheng, a low-income household in Yincheng Community, Yuxin Street, Xihe District, to express his cordial care and condolences, and to send good wishes for the new year. At Li Cunsheng’s home, Wang Yimin asked them about their living conditions and physical conditions in detail, encouraged them to always have firm beliefs, maintain an optimistic attitude, and embrace a better life. He also urged the community and relevant departments to give this family more attention and care so that Their lives are more secure.

On January 18, Zang Baoling, member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Minister of Organization, visited our city’s experts, talents and households in need, and brought the care and condolences of the party and the government. In the art gallery of Cao Zhitao, an expert with special government allowance from the State Council, Zang Baoling hoped that he would do a good job in teaching and guiding, so as to cultivate more talents for Fuxin agate carving. At the home of Tao Jingzhong, a low-income household, Zang Baoling encouraged him to strengthen his confidence in life and cultivate the next generation well. Urge relevant departments and community cadres to give more care and help solve difficulties.

On January 16, Li Jinhui, member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Secretary-General, visited Guo Jianfa, general manager of Liaoning Zhonghui Biotechnology Co., Ltd., and extended his sincere greetings and New Year wishes to him. Li Jinhui listened carefully to the opinions and suggestions of experts on the economic and social development of our city, especially the development of the fluorine chemical industry and technological innovation. It is hoped that he will continue to give full play to his professional advantages and leading role, insist on innovation and leadership, and make new contributions to the development of Fuxin’s fluorine industry.