On the morning of the 20th, Zhang Wenxian, member of the Standing Committee of the Quanzhou Municipal Party Committee and secretary of the Jinjiang Municipal Party Committee, and Wang Mingyuan, deputy secretary of the Jinjiang Municipal Party Committee and mayor of Jinjiang City, led a team to visit front-line workers and inspect market supply, food safety, safe production, Spring Festival travel, and epidemic prevention and control during the Spring Festival.

“You have worked hard!” In Jinjiang Hospital, Zhang Wenxian expressed his gratitude to the medical workers. He said that in the past three years, everyone has worn armor in white and fought day and night, making important contributions to fighting the epidemic and protecting the lives and health of the people in the city. I hope that everyone will continue to carry forward the spirit of dedication, devote themselves to work with a more energetic state, and provide better medical and health services for the people of the city.

At the spring transportation service station at the Jinjiang entrance and exit of Shenhai Expressway, Zhang Wenxian emphasized that safety must always be the first priority. According to the characteristics of the peak passenger flow during the Spring Festival, scientific planning and coordination should be carried out to strengthen safety management and improve service levels. Index” in exchange for the “happiness index” of the masses to ensure that the masses have a safe and peaceful Spring Festival.

In the SM Plaza Wal-Mart supermarket, Zhang Wenxian walked and watched to learn more about the purchase channels, commodity prices, festival supply, etc. of the products. He requested that the bottom line of food safety should be resolutely guarded, food supervision and inspection should be strengthened, and the “rice bags” and “vegetable baskets” of the masses should be protected.

When he came to the Command Center of the Public Security Bureau, the Convenience Service Center and other places, Zhang Wenxian extended his sincere greetings and blessings to the front-line public security police and auxiliary police, and thanked them for their hard work and important contributions to ensuring the safety of one side, effectively maintaining the overall social situation Harmony and stability and the safety of people’s lives and property. In the new year, I hope that everyone will continue to display their excellent style of work, stick to their posts, perform their duties faithfully, continue to polish the “golden brand” and achieve better results.

On the same day, the city leaders also expressed condolences to the on-the-job staff of the General Duty Office of the Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government, the Municipal Bureau of Letters and Calls, and the Municipal Party Committee’s Confidential Bureau, affirming their efforts over the past year, thanking them for sticking to their posts during the festival, and sending them New Year blessings.

City leaders Li Zhiqiang, Huang Jianhui and Wu Zunyi participated in the activity.

