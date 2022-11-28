City leaders went to Chaisang District to investigate and supervise the epidemic prevention and control work

Xiong Ming led the team

On November 26, Xiong Ming, Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee, Secretary of the Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection, and Director of the Municipal Supervisory Committee, went to Chaisang District to investigate and supervise the epidemic prevention and control work.

Xiong Ming successively went to expressway epidemic prevention and control checkpoints, epidemic prevention material warehouses, designated isolation hotels and other places to investigate the situation of epidemic prevention and control work on the spot, and visited front-line epidemic prevention staff.

After carefully listening to the report on the epidemic prevention and control work in Chaisang District, Xiong Ming affirmed the epidemic prevention and control work in Chaisang District. He requested that the decision-making and deployment of the central, provincial and municipal epidemic prevention and control must be resolutely implemented, precise research and judgment, scientific decision-making, and decisive disposal. It is necessary to strengthen risk awareness, resolutely overcome lax and paralyzed thinking, strictly implement the requirements of the “four mornings”, implement various measures for epidemic prevention and control, and strictly build a solid line of defense for epidemic prevention and control. It is necessary to strengthen material security, and do a good job in material storage, transportation, distribution and distribution in a scientific and efficient manner. It is necessary to pay attention to humanistic care, do a good job in service guarantee and psychological counseling, plan various work measures in a more detailed manner, and help the masses solve urgent, difficult and anxious problems in a timely manner. It is necessary to strictly enforce the discipline of epidemic prevention and control work, consolidate political responsibilities for epidemic prevention and control, adhere to seeking truth from facts, and deal with style and discipline issues that arise in the epidemic prevention and control work in accordance with regulations and disciplines. By testing the ability and style of cadres on the front line of anti-epidemic, we can promote the ability of cadres to go up and down, and use the hard work of cadres to effectively protect the health and safety of the people.(Shang Le, All Media Reporter of Jiujiang Daily)