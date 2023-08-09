City of Diary Award to Ezio Mauro, Tutino to Ciancag – News

The former director of Press and the Republic Ezio Mauro is the winner of the 2023 City of the Diary Award which the Pieve Archive attributes every year to personalities of the cultural panorama who most distinguish themselves for their work on memory. The ceremony is scheduled for September 17 in Pieve Santo Stefano (Arezzo). The Tutino Journalist Award 2023 will instead be attributed to the digital journalist Giulia Ciancaglini.



The award goes to Mauro, we read in the motivation, for “his passion for history, his choice of the journalistic method as a privileged framework for investigation and storytelling, his attention always paid to the true protagonists of the contemporary age: men, women , the ‘masses’ that animated, often immediately, the great wars and the waves of migration, the metamorphoses of politics, the progress and setbacks of society and the economy”.



Ciancaglini is awarded “for the way she oversees the complex system of relationships and intersections in the digital age media world every day, together with a top-level team like that of the Gedi group. Giulia carries out her profession with all the values and the sentiments of journalistic ethics, allowing millions of readers to have access to correct, honest and clear news“.



Meanwhile, yesterday the names of the eight finalist diaries for the 2023 edition were made official. Among the finalist works we find a collection of letters from a young couple, four autobiographical memoirs and three diaries written almost daily. They are: Vincenzo Calzia “With the name of the homeland on my lips”, Vittoria Cerisola and Edoarod Guelfi “The more you write, the more I will love you”, Lino “The fall and the recovery”, Ada Measrale “Our Mexico”, Ettore Piccinini ” When we will be men again”, Maria Anna Rold “The way of life”, Paola Tellaroli “All the dust of the world in the face”, and Solange Van Ingen “Diary of a bordeline”.



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA