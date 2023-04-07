The Giunta has approved the guidelines for the assignment to third parties, with a public procedure, of the management and enhancement of Piazza Garibaldi for the duration of 4 years plus a further 4 years. The relevant notice will be published in the next few days. The resolution moves with a view to improving urban quality and developing social cohesion with reference to the Northern Area of ​​Piazza Garibaldi, in particular the basketball, football, skatepark, playground areas, the hypogeum called ‘Cavea’ and the management, also for commercial use on lease, of seven kiosks.Complementary functions are also allowed: convivial areas, refreshment points/bars, small commercial and craft businesses that contribute to the economic sustainability of the proposed initiative, without generating profit, provided they are consistent with the aims of the overall project. Any profits must be reinvested for the enhancement of the socially relevant activities envisaged by the project.

“Si is an innovative and experimental management project – explained the Mayor Gaetano Manfredi – Piazza Garibaldi is the main gateway to the city and it is necessary to improve the usability of the square for both Neapolitans and tourists: we have worked hard on it in recent months to overcome the conditions of degradation. For this reason we have considered it essential to start a new process of urban and social regeneration, which can combine respect for the law with the effective and participatory management of the spaces of the square”.

“The council’s resolution is a further significant step forward for the redevelopment of Piazza Garibaldi. Today is an extraordinary day which marks the first milestone of an important journey which confirms how much the city gate is at the center of the political agenda of the Municipality and the Municipality. The public-private synergy is important for revitalizing the territory of the Central Station and implementing a real social, commercial and tourist redevelopment of both the square and the surrounding areas“, the comment of President of the IV Municipality Maria Caniglia.