City of Naples – The City Council has approved the Single Programming Document

After the verification of the quorum, requested by councilor Guangi, the assembly, in the presence of 24 councillors, continued its work with the examination of the amendments to the DUP.

In the reply theCouncilor Baretta spoke of an ambitious document:

“in fact, we must not give up aiming for high results, building the budget in an adequate way to achieve them. Despite the blockage caused by the deficit and the non-collection -he clarified- we have to face the challenge of discussing it together.”

On the amendments, he assured the Chamber that any amendment not accepted today will be evaluated by the Giunta in order to possibly be integrated in the update to the DUP.

The classroom discussed and approved the two amendments presented by Mayor Manfredi by majority vote.

The amendment first signed by Sergio D’Angelo (Naples Solidarity Europe Green Defend the city) concerning the rationalization of investee bodies was also approved by majority.

On the other hand, after being amended, the amendment, again signed by Sergio D’Angelo (Naples Solidarity Green Europe Defend the city), on participatory bodies was unanimously approved.

The amendment presented by the councilors Palumbo (Let’s change!) and Fucito (Mayor Manfredi), but endorsed and illustrated by the councilor Guangi was rejected by a majority.

All four amendments presented by Bianca Maria D’Angelo (FI) were rejected by a majority.

Twenty amendments presented by Iris Savastano (FI) and Salvatore Guangi (FI) were then rejected by a majority.

The plenary then rejected by majority three amendments presented by Giorgio Longobardi (FdI).



Finally, the Board approved the Single Programming Document by majority vote, with the votes against of Bianca Maria D’Angelo, Salvatore Guangi, Giorgio Longobardi and Iris Savastano.