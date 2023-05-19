City seeks to win their third consecutive Premier against Chelsea

Manchester City will be able to proclaim themselves champion of the 2022-2023 Premier League if they beat Chelsea this Sunday (5:00 p.m.) at the Etihad Stadium, a duel that they face full of morale after advancing to the Champions League final at the expense of Real Madrid, while Arsenal is hoping for a miracle to continue fighting for the title, with Newcastle, Manchester United and Liverpool vying for the remaining two Champions League places.

Pep Guardiola’s pupils, first with four points ahead of Arsenal and with one game less, caress the fifth league title in the last six seasons, the third consecutive -something only United have achieved since the Premier stage on two occasions -, driven by the last 0-3 loss at Everton’s home, which allowed them to touch the domestic trophy, and the crushing victory (4-0) over Real Madrid in the Champions League semifinals.

This victory sees City face the final stretch with morale and confidence through the roof. Haaland, Bernardo Silva, Gündogan and company will examine their euphoria and unbeaten face against a Chelsea far from their best version. The ‘citizens’ have 11 consecutive wins in the League, further expanding their superiority when they play under the Etihad, they have not fallen in their fiefdom since November last year, when they lost (2-1) against Brentford, a ‘stumble’ after the which added a dozen games without losing.

Meanwhile, the ‘blues’ have not managed to overcome a crisis that has lasted practically a season. Frank Lampard’s men are eleventh with 43 points, 8 behind tenth, so they need a historic and miraculous comeback to save a course that promised much more given the investment in players. They have achieved just 6 points out of the last 27, with only one win in the last nine rounds. Away from home they don’t improve either, since they have celebrated two few victories away from Bridge since the World Cup break.

From behind, Arsenal must win and hope for a miracle at the Etihad and on the last day. Without many real options to lift the title after their final slump, the Londoners face a Forest immersed in the fight to avoid relegation. Arteta’s men could allow City to win in the competition if they fall at the City Ground, while the locals, with only three points on the ‘burn’, could get away from danger if they win.

Like the leadership, the fight for the Champions League positions is on fire. Newcastle, who could be relegated to Leicester if they beat them this Monday and the ‘Foxes’ don’t win and Forest or Everton do, occupies third place (69). Only three units more than Manchester United (66), which will visit relegated Southampton.

While the magpies, revelation of this course, have only lost one of the last six games at home (1D and 5V), the ‘Red Devils’ immersed in regularity, although with the reinforcement that the victory brought (2-0) over Julen Lopetegui’s Wolves on the last day. And Liverpool (65) also enters this battle for the Champions League, which is speeding up its options to enter the highest continental club competition after a start of anxiety.

Their rather gray campaign could be fixed if they extend their last seven league victories for another day, against Unai Emery’s Aston Villa who also wants to be in Europe next year. The ‘Villains’ broke a streak of two consecutive defeats without scoring with the victory (2-1) over Tottenham. Now, eighth, they are even (57) with the Londoners, although outside the Conference positions with which they dream in this final stretch. They have not finished in the top seven since the 2009-2010 season.

SCHEDULE FOR DAY 37 OF THE PREMIER LEAGUE.

Saturday May 20

Tottenham – Brentford 13.30.

Bournemouth – Manchester United 16.00.

Fulham – Crystal Palace 16.00.

Liverpool – Aston Villa 16.00.

Wolves – Everton 16.00.

Nottingham Forest – Arsenal 18.30.

Domingo 21.

West Ham – Leeds United 14.00.

Brighton – Southampton 15.00.

Manchester City – Chelsea 17.00.

Monday 22.

Newcastle – Leicester 21.00.