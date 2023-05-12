Ciudad Bolívar, the second city with less internet access

Inequality in internet access is one of the main challenges facing the country. These digital gaps prevent people from being able to get to know digital environments, and have greater job opportunities, as well as educational ones. In fact, digital skills are the main dimension that explains 34.4% of the digital divide that exists in the country, above material access (32.6%), use (29.4%) and motivation (3%), according to recent statistics from the ICT Ministry.

Although projects are being implemented in the country to connect more people, the difficulties for the less favored continue to increase. Problems in access to equipment and online services, the lack of technological skills for inclusion in the labor market and the barriers in the digital strengthening of local businesses are some of the most evident digital gaps.

The use of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) tools are key to addressing this problem and generating strategies for social inclusion in communities. One of the initiatives that is promoting this closing of digital gaps in Colombia is TIC Local, a program that is being developed from the capital of the country, which seeks to transform these realities and strengthen digital culture in Bogotá through digital literacy strategies, generation skills for work focused on ICT issues and technological innovation processes in local enterprises.

Local ICT strategy

EL NUEVO SIGLO spoke with Diana Patricia Arenas Blanco, coordinator of the GoLab Innovation Laboratory of the Ministry of Government and leader of this initiative about the creation process and the impact that business support has on the situation in question.

“During the process we realized that one of the social marginalizations of the 21st century is the digital divide. We are talking not only about access to the Internet or access to a device, but also about the quality of use so that opportunities reach young people, which is why local ICT was born and we developed that strategy from the Government Secretariat”, he explained. .

Local TIC has brought together important companies and organizations from different sectors to continue strengthening this strategy such as Protalento, Sky kids foundation, WOM and the National University of Colombia.

The coordinator of the GoLab Innovation Laboratory of the Ministry of Government explains that this strategy responds to the needs currently posed by the accelerated incursion of new technologies into society, where governments are responsible for making these types of tools available to the communities that They don’t have much access to them.

Locations with the greatest digital challenges

According to the 2021 Multipurpose Survey, the town with the least Internet access is Sumapaz as a rural area. In urban areas, the city with the greatest challenge for Internet access is Ciudad Bolívar, counted as connections per person who subscribes to the Internet in homes or mobile lines.

However, this is the town that has the most free community access. Fontibón also has a challenge in terms of spaces open to citizens for access to devices and digital appropriation.

“The collaboration of different actors is essential in this strategic commitment, since the academy, in particular, has an important role to play in the research and development of sustainable solutions, and collaboration with the public, private and civil society sectors. it can allow a greater implementation and adoption of these solutions”, highlighted Blanco.

The board of directors of this initiative explained in detail the projects that are being carried out with each of these organizations with the aim of closing the digital gaps:

Protalent: with the support of the Colsubsidio Compensation Fund, they implement training routes on programming issues and strengthening the English language to promote a better connection with the world of work.

Sky Kids Foundation: a foundation that promotes the training of young people in aerospace skills through scholarships in partnership with the Horizonte University.

WOM: implement training programs to support the development of local businesses. In addition, they work to strengthen digital centers so that members of the different locations can be at the forefront and access institutional offers.

National University of Colombia: the institution provides training for these localities and donates technological elements to promote greater digital literacy. With this, young people strengthen their capacities and have the possibility of accessing programs such as ‘Todos a la U’ in order to have a better Icfes and access scholarships for their future studies.

business support

The linking of these external actors contributes to the closing of the digital divide that exists in the country, since through their participation they allow these projects to be given sustainability over time regardless of the changes in administration and take them to the territories where many times the corporate social responsibility actions do not arrive.

This project that benefits young people, the elderly and businesses in all the towns of Bogotá, began in 2022 and reached more than four hundred and forty-four people. So far in 2023, three hundred and sixty people have been impacted and it is expected to reach a figure close to 2,000 through the different programs.

“These programs transform people’s lives, open their minds and give them the opportunity to develop their skills and knowledge to the fullest, regardless of their economic situation. This is what true social inclusion means: providing equal opportunities and access to all, without exception. The collaboration between the academic, private, and public sectors makes these programs more sustainable and effective in achieving real and lasting change,” explained official Diana Arenas.

Thanks to the alliances that have been forged in recent years, work is being done on the execution of the program, the training processes, appropriation and materialization of all the initiatives that have been proposed.

Companies interested in supporting can be linked to the dynamism through brand presence, delivery of incentives, incubation of initiatives, mentoring and accompaniment; in addition, to connect young people with the labor ecosystem.

A commitment to energy efficiency

Currently, more than 1,000 national and international companies are implementing cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cloud and Big Data in Colombia to improve their energy efficiency and reduce their carbon footprint. Renowned companies such as Colgate, Pactia, Conconcreto, Hilton and Colombina have achieved savings of more than 20% in the value of their energy bills through these tools.

Simón Urrego, Commercial Manager of Azimut Energía, the company that created the technology, explains that each company has different needs in terms of energy. For this reason, they develop personalized management plans based on the requirements of each organization, which include the incorporation of these technologies in which they have invested more than three million dollars throughout their more than 10 years of experience.

One of the most outstanding technological solutions of this Colombian company is the Gateway, an IoT (Internet of Things) device that collects data from different types of sources and communication protocols and sends it to the energy management platform.

The Gateway also includes Artificial Intelligence and algorithms that allow it to automatically respond to equipment that is unproductive or consumes energy unnecessarily. This translates into automated actions, such as turning off equipment if necessary or adjusting its operation to optimal conditions.

However, Urrego points out that it is working on the integration of ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence technology into its energy efficiency solutions, since this tool will make it possible to find savings opportunities in customers’ production processes in a matter of minutes, instead of the complex calculations and current models that lead in the organization.