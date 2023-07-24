Home » CIUDAD DEL ESTE REGIONAL HOSPITAL RECEIVED MEDICAL SUPPLIES « cde News
CIUDAD DEL ESTE (locals, newsroom) The supplies were delivered by the executive coordination director, Gustavo Ovelar, to Dr. Federico Schroeder, director of the Regional Hospital.

Itaipu Binacional delivered a batch of medical supplies to representatives of the Ciudad del Este Regional Hospital, with the aim of strengthening assistance to the Paraguayan population of this region. These are antibacterial filters and cartridges, supports and water traps, which will improve patient care. The activity was carried out at the headquarters of the care center.

The antibacterial filter is a disposable device that, when connected to the ventilation or anesthesia circuit, ensures the filtration of contaminating particles between the patient and the medical team. While cartridge filters are easy to produce modular filters that fit into housings and work to remove particles or, in minor cases, chemicals from water.

The supplies were delivered by the executive coordination director, Gustavo Ovelar, to Dr. Federico Schroeder, director of the Ciudad del Este Regional Hospital, who expressed his gratitude for the Entity’s constant accompaniment to the needs of the most needy sector in this region.

In this way, ITAIPU Binacional has been collaborating closely with the health authorities to reinforce care for the population, especially in favor of the most vulnerable sector.

