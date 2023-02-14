In Ciudad Mutis, the municipal seat of Bahía Solano, the Las Marianas bridge was restored. The indigenous community of Las Marianas received the restored bridge that connects them with the Las Conchitas sector.

Said bridge broke down with the flooding of the Jella River in the last winter wave at the end of 2022. For this reason, the mayor’s office carried out work to reinforce the structure, correct the unevenness, change the wooden slats and install a roof.

With this work, the safe mobility of the inhabitants of this sector is guaranteed and the passage of different products that are harvested in neighboring farms.