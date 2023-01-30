Home News Civic Committee informs the government of the pending tasks to carry out the third level hospital
News

Civic Committee informs the government of the pending tasks to carry out the third level hospital

by admin
Civic Committee informs the government of the pending tasks to carry out the third level hospital

The Civic Committee for the Salvation and Dignity of Chocó sent a note to the governor of Chocó, Farlin Perea Rentería, where she lists the pending tasks and commitments to build the tertiary hospital and the university hospital.

Six years after the civic strike in 2016, the studies and designs of this urgent and essential work have not been carried out.

This is the text of the note from the Civic Committee:

See also  【404 Library】Red Star News｜Xingtai, Hebei Province Restricts the Purchase of Gas in Many Places, Villagers Have Heating Difficulties

You may also like

‘Angel’ was arrested with marijuana in Neiva

Gennaro Gattuso ceases to be the coach of...

Man died after being gored by a bull...

Playing underage gunmen was injured by a firearm...

Maleja Restrepo recalls his story with Tatán Mejía...

Recommendations to combat bad breath

The rates to the bench

“We are mediators of the carnival, but the...

Inter-American Court condemns the Colombian State for the...

Yes or yes, the Bogotá Metro will be...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy