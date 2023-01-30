The Civic Committee for the Salvation and Dignity of Chocó sent a note to the governor of Chocó, Farlin Perea Rentería, where she lists the pending tasks and commitments to build the tertiary hospital and the university hospital.

Six years after the civic strike in 2016, the studies and designs of this urgent and essential work have not been carried out.

This is the text of the note from the Civic Committee: