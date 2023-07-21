Civic days decreed on July 28, 29 and 31 in Santa Marta

During these days of festivities, Samarians and tourists will enjoy multiple cultural, sporting, musical and entertainment events.

The District Mayor’s Office of Santa Marta, headed by Mayor Virna Johnsondecreed noon on July 28 and July 29 and 31 as civic days for citizenship actively participate in the Fiesta del Mar, the most important event of the year, within the framework of which the city’s birthday is celebrated.

This measure was adopted through Decree 185 of July 18, which exempts public servants that must meet contractual process schedules and must guarantee the normal development of the different activities in the District.

It should be remembered that in 1959 the Fiestas del Mar began to commemorate the founding of Santa Martaa celebration that takes place annually, where Samarios and visitors meet. This year, 2023, it will be held from July 26 to 31, when the streets of the city will be par excellence the places where the various socio-cultural and folkloric manifestations take place, concluding with the election of the National Captain of the Sea 2023-2024.

It may interest you: They decree 2 and 3 civic days in El Banco for its 342 years of foundation

Among the events organized for this Fiesta del Mar are the Vallenatos Minstrel Festival, Samaria Traditional Cooking Festival, Photomarathon, Summer Festival and Music to the Sea and Folkloric Parade, Popular and National Captains of the Sea.

This decree contemplates the importance of hoisting the flag of Santa Marta in official district entities and dependencies, buildings, offices, homes individuals on July 29, 2023, on the occasion of the commemoration of the 498 years of the city.

The district administration summons the Samaria citizenship, educational institutions, universities, political-administrative authorities of the public power of the national, departmental and district ordercommercial and business sector, civic associations and the general public so that they are linked to the activities programmed within the framework of the sixty-fourth edition of the Fiestas del Mar 2023.

It may interest you: Three civic days are decreed for the Fiesta del Mar

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

