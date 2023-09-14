Home » Civic Music School ‘Ritucci Chinni’, registration for courses reopened
News

Civic Music School ‘Ritucci Chinni’, registration for courses reopened

by admin
Civic Music School ‘Ritucci Chinni’, registration for courses reopened

They are open registrations for the new year of Civic Musical School “F. Ritucci Chinni” – City of Vasto.

Interested parties can contact the office in via Anelli 71from Monday to Friday, from 3:00 pm to 7:30 pm.

The active courses are: piano, violin, viola, cello, double bass, guitar, accordion, mandolin, flute, trumpet, saxophone, clarinet, keyboard, acoustic/electric guitar, electric bass, drums, singing, pop/modern singing, choral singing , chamber music, pop/rock/jazz ensemble music.

In agreement with the Conservatory “A. Casella” of L’Aquila there will be the possibility of taking tests on site.

For information and reservations tel. 0873-391278 or 347-0820836.

See also  Nicolás Petro defends himself against accusations

You may also like

D1(F)J8&10: Asko(F) challenges Fc driver, the whole program

Judge Hanen Rules Against Amended DACA Program, Leaving...

Wind took away trees and roofs

Promoting Comprehensive Revitalization: The Role of Technological Innovation...

Vasseur explains the challenges of finding talent for...

important information from the French Embassy in Togo...

Hurricane Lee Advances Towards New England, Remains Dangerous

They articulate actions to prevent HIV in Santa...

Municipal Procuratorate Holds Mobilization and Deployment Meeting on...

VENICE 80 – Director Giacomo Abbruzzese at the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy