Civic Music School ‘Ritucci Chinni’, registration for courses reopened

They are open registrations for the new year of Civic Musical School “F. Ritucci Chinni” – City of Vasto.

Interested parties can contact the office in via Anelli 71from Monday to Friday, from 3:00 pm to 7:30 pm.

The active courses are: piano, violin, viola, cello, double bass, guitar, accordion, mandolin, flute, trumpet, saxophone, clarinet, keyboard, acoustic/electric guitar, electric bass, drums, singing, pop/modern singing, choral singing , chamber music, pop/rock/jazz ensemble music.

In agreement with the Conservatory “A. Casella” of L’Aquila there will be the possibility of taking tests on site.

For information and reservations tel. 0873-391278 or 347-0820836.

