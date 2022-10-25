Li Libin, correspondent of China Civil Aviation Network, reported: On October 25th, the Civil Aviation University of China cadre meeting was held in the auditorium of the North District of Dongli Campus, conveying the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and mobilizing and deploying the whole school to learn, publicize and implement the spirit of the meeting. The meeting emphasized that earnestly studying, publicizing and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is the primary political task at present and in the future. Party organizations at all levels of the school should, in accordance with the deployment requirements of the Party Central Committee, the Party Group of the Civil Aviation Administration, and the Tianjin Municipal Party Committee, deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, closely unite around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core, and thoroughly study, publicize and implement the Party’s two Ten spirits, firm confidence, one heart and one mind, work hard, work hard, and strive to write a new chapter in the development of the school.

Civil Aviation University of China held a cadre meeting (

Cao Shengli, Secretary of the School Party Committee, Bai Jie and Yang Hu, members of the Standing Committee of the School Party Committee and Vice Presidents, Wu Renbiao, Vice Presidents, Zhao Honghai, Deputy Secretary of the School Party Committee, Xu Zhenghua, head of the Disciplinary Inspection Team of the Civil Aviation Administration of China, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Secretary of the Disciplinary Committee of Civil Aviation University of China , Member of the Standing Committee of the Party Committee and Vice President Yang Xinluo, Member of the Standing Committee of the Party Committee of the University and Chairman of the Trade Union Wang Zhiqiang, Member of the Standing Committee of the Party Committee of the University and Minister of the United Front Work Department Ge Weijian, and all leading cadres at the division level and above in Tianjin attended. Bai Jie presided over the meeting.

At the meeting, Cao Shengli conveyed the spirit of the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and put forward work requirements for the school to study, publicize and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Xu Zhenghua conveyed the spirit of the work report of the 19th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection. Zhao Honghai conveyed the content of the Constitution of the Communist Party of China (Amendment) and introduced the Civil Aviation University of China‘s Work Plan on Deeply Studying and Implementing the Spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

The meeting pointed out that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is a very important meeting held at a critical moment when the whole party and the people of all ethnic groups are embarking on a new journey of building a socialist modern country in an all-round way and marching towards the goal of the second century of struggle. , a gathering of strength and unity. The new Central Committee and the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection were elected, and the resolutions on the report of the 19th Central Committee, the resolution on the work report of the 19th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, and the “Articles of the Communist Party of China (Amendment)” were adopted. resolution. The report adopted by the conference is a political declaration and action plan for the Chinese Communist Party to unite and lead the people of all ethnic groups in the country to win a new victory for socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era. It is a programmatic document of Marxism. The First Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China elected a new leadership of the Central Committee. Comrade Xi Jinping was re-elected as General Secretary of the Central Committee and continued to steer the new era and new journey. This is the biggest achievement of the conference. It is the most fundamental political guarantee for the realization of the second centenary goal, which reflects the sincere love of more than 96 million party members for General Secretary Xi Jinping, and reflects the whole party and the country. the common will and aspiration of the people.

The meeting demanded that, first, we must deeply understand the great significance of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Party organizations at all levels and the majority of Party members and cadres in the school should deeply study and understand the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, further understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, further enhance the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, and be more determined to do In terms of “two safeguards”, we must effectively unify our thoughts and actions into the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and condense our wisdom and strength to implement the major decisions and arrangements of the Party Central Committee. The Party Central Committee with comrades as the core maintains a high degree of unity.

Second, we must fully grasp the spiritual essence of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Have a deep understanding of the theme of the conference, the milestone significance of the past five years of work and the 10-year great transformation in the new era, the world outlook and methodology of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and the mission of promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization tasks, deeply understand the strategic deployment of the development of the party and the country in the future, deeply understand the important requirements of leading the great social revolution with great self-revolution, deeply understand the major political thesis of the “five must-paths”, and deeply understand the era requirements of unity and struggle, Remember the “three musts”.

Third, we must do a good job in the study and education of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Carry out in-depth multi-form, hierarchical and full-coverage learning and training; strengthen publicity and interpretation, and promote the spirit of the 20th National Congress into classrooms, textbooks, and minds; further create a strong atmosphere, and timely publicize and report on the vivid practice and specificity of the spirit of the 20th National Congress. actions and performance.

Fourth, we must earnestly do a good job in the implementation of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It is necessary to grasp the major historical opportunities, insist on the integration of education, technology, and talents, and comprehensively and deeply plan the various work of the school. On the one hand, it is necessary to comprehensively improve the quality of independent training of talents, and on the other hand, it is necessary to strongly support high-level scientific and technological self-reliance.

Fifth, we must solidly promote the new great project of party building in the new era, and always adhere to and strengthen the party’s overall leadership over school work. We must fully implement the general requirements of party building in the new era, insist on putting political construction in the first place; adhere to the direction of socialist school running; implement the party’s organizational line in the new era;

The meeting emphasized that the whole school should thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, closely integrate the actual situation of the school, and comprehensively promote the construction of a world-class civil aviation university with Chinese characteristics with practical actions of perseverance and courage. A strong country, a strong country with talents, and a strong civil aviation country have contributed to the new journey of building a modern socialist country and promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in an all-round way, showing new responsibilities and showing new actions.

At the end of the meeting, the party committees (general branches) should study the spirit of this meeting collectively, unify their thoughts, reach a consensus, arrange special studies, and conscientiously convey and implement the spirit of this meeting to all teachers and students of the unit. The first is to earnestly study and fully and accurately understand the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China; the second is to carefully formulate plans, organize and implement them carefully, and quickly rise to the upsurge of learning, publicity and implementation; The tasks and measures of career development, closely combined with the actual work, plan the key tasks and specific tasks for the next period, especially next year, and strive to write a new chapter in building a world-class civil aviation university with Chinese characteristics.