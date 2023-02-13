Despite the fact that the forest fires in Cesar so far in 2023 have been of little magnitude, the authorities reiterate the calls for prudence and awareness in the face of the incidence of absolute maximum temperatures above 35°C, according to the forecast report IDEAM short, medium and long-term climate change. In the last hours, the Civil Defense confirmed to EL PILÓN the complete extinction of the fire registered in the Buenos Aires village, in Valledupar.

“The emergency has already been controlled. Apart from the Civil Defense, the Army, the Valledupar firefighters and the community helped to control the fire. The causes are not established. On February 10, when they alerted us, the conflagration had started more than 48 hours and there had been a burning of around 400 hectares,” said Colonel Robin Mahecha, director of the Civil Defense in Cesar.

He also added that “on February 11, in the afternoon, the fire, which had spread around the Buenos Aires village, was 100% controlled. There were no major losses, just undergrowth,” he specified.

Lastly, he said: “The call we always make to the community is for them to collaborate with us, to quickly inform the fire brigade. Let’s be very prudent, not throwing rubbish, since the papers or bags are fuel for the fire to start. The community must become aware of prevention”.

It should be noted that, in recent days, as reported by this outlet, the Valledupar Volunteer Firefighters held a sit-in in front of the City Hall facilities and, as a sign of protest, kept the sirens on for more than an hour. They argued that Administration officials were delaying the contract legalization process to continue operating in the city.

ALEXANDER GUTIERREZ/ EL PILON