Civil defense warning for parts of Carinthia after heavy rain

Heavy precipitation on Friday night led to mudslides and flooding in Carinthia. As a result, several roads were closed, police said. The situation is particularly tense in St. Paul and St. Georgen in the Lavanttal and in Loibach near Bleiburg, where a civil defense warning applies. The region near Bad Eisenkappel is completely closed, said the district governor of Völkermarkt, Gert Klösch, on Ö3.

You are dealing with massive flooding. All residents are asked by Klösch to only make trips that are absolutely necessary. The support of the army had been requested.

After a mudslide in Rosental, the Waidischer Landesstraße (L 103) is closed in both directions. In the course of the day, the approximately one meter high scree avalanche should be cleared from the road. In the Völkermarkt district, the L 126 is closed due to massive flooding, a bridge being washed away and a fallen tree. The B 82 is impassable from a roundabout at the Raiffeisenbank in Eberndorf to a roundabout in Gösselsdorf due to flooding. The road at Zauchen is also impassable due to mudslide and falling trees. The Völkermarkt road maintenance department is assessing the situation.

Heavy rain also triggered fire brigade operations in Styria. Several basements and streets are flooded.

