Civil engineer dies in accident in Aguachica

A civil engineer lost his life after suffering a registered traffic accident in the variant of the municipality of Aguachicasouth of the department of Cesar.

Read also: He fell by court order in the township of Caracolí

Is about Andres Barrero Nunezwho according to the first information, He was traveling with his girlfriend on a motorcycle, he lost control because there was oil on the road and slipped, receiving strong blows to the head and other parts of the body.

Citizens made calls to Police line 123 so that quadrant patrols could cordon off and carry out preliminary inquiries.

Faced with this situation, officials attached to the Cesar Transit and Transportation Section (Setradeces) arrived in the area and inspected the corpse, sending it to the morgue of the Institute of Forensic Sciences of Legal Medicine, for the rigorous necropsy.

Do not stop reading: They kill a merchant in the corregimiento of La Loma, Cesar

Andrés Barrero had graduated as a civil engineer from the University of Santander, in the city of Bucaramanga. The community of the municipality of Aguachica regrets what happened and accompanies the relatives of the victim.

“Our most sincere condolences to his parents: Herbert Barrero Cartagena and Milena Núñez, strength to the family in these moments of pain for the loss of their loved one.” said a relative of the deceased today.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

