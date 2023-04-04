Home News Civil institutions have to be strengthened, Imran Khan’s interview to Time magazine
News

Civil institutions have to be strengthened, Imran Khan’s interview to Time magazine

by admin
Civil institutions have to be strengthened, Imran Khan’s interview to Time magazine

Lahore (Ummat News) Former Prime Minister and Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Imran Khan has emphasized on strengthening the civil institutions to deal with the crises facing the country.

While giving an interview to Time News Magazine, Imran once again reiterated his determination that free and fair elections are necessary for political stability in the country.

America’s most famous Times magazine published the photo of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Chairman Imran Khan on its cover and called him the most popular politician of Pakistan.

In an interview with the magazine, Imran Khan said that a new social contract is needed after the elections, which will determine power in political institutions rather than the military.

He said that the welfare state like Medina and the public rights found in Northern Europe are also thanks to such agreements.

Imran Khan said that due to inflation, it has become difficult for the poor to live and people are struggling hard to meet their basic needs, currently Pakistan is facing the worst economic situation.

Imran alleged that the people who tried to kill him are still in power and he fears that they will hold him accountable if he returns to power. He claimed that the establishment was worried about how to keep them out, while the people were focused on how to bring them back.

See also  And he is immediately ex, because breaking up with style is another thing: the Facebook page of the Friulian Enrico Mauro with millions of likes

He said that if corruption was not seen as an important issue, nothing could be done and he was helpless as Prime Minister in this matter.

Imran said that criticizing American foreign policy does not make anyone anti-American

You may also like

How checklists make life easier for you and...

Antequera students recreate the passion and death of...

Prosecutor dismantled extortion gang that operated from ‘La...

[Li Xiang Jing Chu]Mind map | One picture...

Fertilizer prices fall sharply – price drop lasts...

A higher education that transcends the utilitarian

SPO: Beach bar gets a new home on...

Registrar Supreme Court Ishrat Ali is still in...

Tragic accident claimed the lives of two minors...

The 3rd party group meeting of Huaibei Municipal...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy