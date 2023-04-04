Lahore (Ummat News) Former Prime Minister and Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Imran Khan has emphasized on strengthening the civil institutions to deal with the crises facing the country.

While giving an interview to Time News Magazine, Imran once again reiterated his determination that free and fair elections are necessary for political stability in the country.

America’s most famous Times magazine published the photo of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Chairman Imran Khan on its cover and called him the most popular politician of Pakistan.

Imran Khan has been ousted from government and faced an assassination attempt, but remains the most popular politician in Pakistan. In an exclusive interview, the former Prime Minister shares how he hopes to return to power https://t.co/drxMdSIQbO pic.twitter.com/PQ0Qh3DdIg — TIME (@TIME) April 4, 2023

In an interview with the magazine, Imran Khan said that a new social contract is needed after the elections, which will determine power in political institutions rather than the military.

He said that the welfare state like Medina and the public rights found in Northern Europe are also thanks to such agreements.

Imran Khan said that due to inflation, it has become difficult for the poor to live and people are struggling hard to meet their basic needs, currently Pakistan is facing the worst economic situation.

Imran alleged that the people who tried to kill him are still in power and he fears that they will hold him accountable if he returns to power. He claimed that the establishment was worried about how to keep them out, while the people were focused on how to bring them back.

He said that if corruption was not seen as an important issue, nothing could be done and he was helpless as Prime Minister in this matter.

Imran said that criticizing American foreign policy does not make anyone anti-American