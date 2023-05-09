Home » Civil lawsuit: Trump fined millions of dollars for sexual assault
Civil lawsuit: Trump fined millions of dollars for sexual assault

Civil lawsuit: Trump fined millions of dollars for sexual assault
Trump fined millions for sexual assault

Donald Trump called the accusation a lie

Former US President Donald Trump has been fined $5 million for sexual assault. The author E. Jean Carroll had accused him of raping her in the mid-1990s.

DFormer US President Donald Trump has been convicted of sexual assault in New York. A jury in the Manhattan federal court on Tuesday found it proven that Trump molested former Elle fashion columnist E. Jean Carroll. The jury saw the allegation of rape as unproven. She awarded Carroll $5 million in damages for assault and defamation.

The now 79-year-old Carroll publicly accused then-President Trump in 2019, in late 1995 or early 1996 in the New York luxury department store Bergdorf Goodman raped in a dressing room.

She told the jury how Trump first approached her and asked for help with a gift for a friend. As a result, he signaled her to go into a dressing room with him. According to Carroll, he pressed himself against her there and penetrated the writer first with his fingers and then with his penis. Carroll went on to say that she eventually pushed Trump away and fled the department store. “I was ashamed, I thought it was my fault,” Carroll said, according to the New York Times. After the incident, she was unable to enter into romantic relationships.

Trump described the verdict on his online platform Truth Social as a “disgrace” and “the continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time”.

