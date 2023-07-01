Civil protection. Forest fires, the ‘warning phase’ starts on the whole regional territory from 1st July — Emilia-Romagna News

Bologna – Forest fires: the ‘warning phase’ is underway in all the provinces of Emilia-Romagna.

The provision – as usual issued by the Regional Agency for Territorial Security and Civil Protection, in agreement with the Regional Fire Brigade Directorate, the Carabinieri Forestry Regional Command and the Arpae-Simc Functional Center – starts tomorrow this year , Saturday 1st July and will remain in effect until at midnight on Sunday 17 September.

At the moment, on the regional territory, the scenario of risk is medium (Code yellow), so citizens are recommended to deal with the extreme caution with burns Of plant residueswhich can only be performed in the absence of wind and only in the morning. The fires they still have to be turned off by 11.00.

The situation will be monitored and updated weekly. In case the meteorological and vegetation conditions make it necessary, for the whole region or for some provinces the time will start absolute ban on lighting fires or tools that produce flames, and the application of higher penalties for offenders.

The Permanent Unified Operations Room

Always from first of Julyat the headquarters of the regional agency for territorial security and civil protection in Viale Silvani in Bologna, also opens the Soup (permanent unified operations room)to monitor the local situation.

The operation of the Hall is expected, unless extended, until 3 September.

From 8 to 20, including Saturday and Sunday, the SOUP will be attended by representatives of the Fire Brigade, the Arma dei Carabinieri Forestry specialty and the civil protection volunteering specialized in fire prevention. During the night, an on-call service will work.

In the meantime, the activities planned by the voluntary sector will resume (mobile and fixed sightings), in support of the units of the Fire Brigade and the Carabinieri Forestale, which in turn will raise the level of control of the territory, for the prevention and repression of illegal actions .

Useful numbers for reporting:

115 – emergency number of the National Fire Brigade;

1515 number of the Arma dei Carabinieri-forestry specialty to report offenses and behaviors at risk of forest fires.

