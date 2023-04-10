Vice Minister Cindy Portal, at a press conference, reported on the arrival of the seven Salvadorans who died in the fire at a migrant shelter in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, on March 27

Portal, explained that the Government executed an emergency protocol in the face of the situation. In view of this, he stated that they identified three Salvadorans at the station who were unharmed and who received comprehensive support and accompaniment.

Among the measures they carried out was the verification of the injured Salvadorans, who were in vulnerable conditions. Likewise, the management with Mexican authorities, in order to expedite the processes of recognition and repatriation of the deceased.

The government of El Salvador regretted the incident that claimed the lives of a total of 39 people, including the 7 Salvadorans, and condemned the incident that occurred at the facilities of the National Institute for Migrants.

Likewise, El Salvador immediately executed its emergency protocol in cases of this type.

Portal, explained in a press conference that, from the Foreign Ministry, important actions were promoted prior to the arrival of the bodies of our compatriots in the country, a fact that took place on this day. Among the measures, he highlighted the verification of the injured Salvadorans, who were in conditions of vulnerability, as well as the management before the Mexican authorities to expedite the corresponding administrative processes for the due recognition and subsequent repatriation of the deceased.

The assistance to those affected was carried out in parallel, both through the General Consulate of El Salvador in Ciudad Juárez, as well as through the actions carried out in El Salvador through the Directorate of Human Mobility and Attention to Migrants, body that traveled to the places of origin of the victims in Ahuachapán, Sonsonate, La Libertad, San Salvador, Chalatenango and Morazán to inform the families about the steps taken, provide assistance and guidance, according to each case and support them in their transfer to said Mexican city.

Faced with this emergency situation, the official traveled to Ciudad Juárez to support all the efforts of the Salvadoran Government. Within this framework, El Salvador demanded an exhaustive investigation and due process, in order to clarify the facts and apply the respective sanctions, due to the serious violations of the fundamental rights recognized in national and international legal frameworks, such as life, health, integrity, freedom, among others.

In a press conference we reported on the arrival of the bodies of the compatriots who died in the fire in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, and the actions of our Government to support the affected families. In that unfortunate event, seven Salvadorans lost their lives. pic.twitter.com/7DiR4Oyh76 – Chancellery of El Salvador 🇸🇻 (@cancilleriasv) April 9, 2023

Other actions carried out by the consular team include visits to the 5 injured compatriots, admitted to different hospitals in Ciudad Juárez, to verify their health conditions and follow up on their recovery process. Once all these actions were carried out and the process completed, the families were accompanied to the Ciudad Juárez Airport for their return to El Salvador, where they were received by personnel from this State portfolio.

“After verifying and consolidating all the required documentation, the bodies left Ciudad Juárez on Thursday night in a hearse, duly escorted, to our country. As promised, in 72 hours the bodies were delivered to their families”, added the vice minister.

The Government of El Salvador describes what happened as a State crime, for which reason it demanded that the guilty be sentenced. Likewise, our country reiterates its commitment to the protection of migrants, regardless of their condition; Therefore, it once again urges the Mexican authorities to continue with the pertinent judicial process, to put those responsible for this tragedy behind bars.

