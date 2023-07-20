Home » Civil Protection registers 150 aftershocks after an earthquake of 6.8 perceived on Tuesday
Civil Protection registers 150 aftershocks after an earthquake of 6.8 perceived on Tuesday

Civil Protection registers 150 aftershocks after an earthquake of 6.8 perceived on Tuesday

The director of Civil Protection, Luis Alonso Amaya, updated the data registered by the institution after the 6.8 magnitude earthquake perceived last Tuesday throughout the territory. The official highlighted that between July 18 and 20, 150 aftershocks were reported.

“After the 6.8 earthquake registered on Tuesday, 150 aftershocks are counted, one of the strongest was perceived on the same Tuesday two hours after the first, at 8:22 at night, with a magnitude of 5.5,” explained the official.

Amaya reported that after the strong earthquake no fatalities or injuries were reported. He explained that there is damage to infrastructure, two of these houses are in Usulután.

“Damages were reported in two houses, one located in the Samuria canton and the other in the El Jutal canton, both in Usulután. In one of the houses, the family evacuated themselves, they went to see other relatives,” said Amaya.

The official highlighted the prompt reaction of all the institutions that make up the National Protection System after Tuesday’s earthquake to provide help to the population.

“It is important to communicate to the population that from the first moment the earthquake occurred, the entire National Civil Protection System, the institutions of operational order, were activated and we were able to reach all the communities almost immediately,” Ayala reported.

The director of Civil Protection explained that every time a strong earthquake is perceived, attention is focused on three areas: the coast due to the probability of a tsunami occurring, the mountain ranges due to the possibility of landslides, and urban areas due to the material with which the houses are built.

Amaya assured that in the face of any situation or emergency, throughout the territory, they are ready to attend to the affected people.

“In the event of any emergency, we have 100 shelters fully equipped to serve 7,000 people,” said the director of Civil Protection.

Amaya called on the population to keep abreast of the information released by official sources in the face of any phenomenon or emergency.

