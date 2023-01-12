Eighty-eight volunteer operators for seven projects scattered throughout the province. The selection for the Universal Civil Service in the Belluno area has started. The seven projects presented by the Unione Montana Feltrina, in collaboration with the Belluno Committee of Understanding and the Csv Belluno Treviso, have obtained the go-ahead at national level.

The Civil Service is the possibility, given to young people between the ages of 18 and 29, to dedicate a year of their life to a solidarity commitment understood as a commitment for the good of each and every one, and therefore as the value of the search for peace.

The places available are distributed among various Municipalities in the Belluno area, the Committee of Understanding, the Belluno Dolomites National Park, the Magnificent Community of Cadore, the Province (Ethnographic Museum of Seravella), the Burel Museum, the Casa Charitas retirement home, the Co-Cathedral church of San Pietro Apostolo, Belluno Feltre diocese (Diocesan Museum), Santa Giustina parish, Dolomiti Hub, various social Cooperatives, Foundations and dozens of voluntary associations in the area, as well as two offices outside the province (Municipality of Pederobba and Valdobbiadene).

The projects are as follows: “Youth of yesterday and today” (15 places) for assistance to adults and the elderly in difficult conditions; “The heritage among the verses” (21 positions in the sector) in the historical, artistic, cultural heritage sector and concerns the care and conservation of libraries); “L’eco della cultura” (18 places) always in the historical, artistic and cultural heritage sector; “Let’s redevelop spaces and people” (12 places) in the environmental heritage and urban redevelopment sector; “Bloom to belong” (8 places) in the education and cultural, landscape and environmental promotion sector; “Shoulder to shoulder towards the future” (12 positions) in the assistance sector, minors and young people in conditions of hardship or social exclusion; “Reti salvambiente” (2 posts) in the environmental heritage and urban redevelopment sector).

Applications to participate must be submitted by 2 pm on 10 February exclusively through the platform available at https://domandaonline.serviziocivile.it. The guide for submitting the application is available on the websites www.politichegiovanilieserviziocivile.gov.it and www.scelgoilserviziocivile.gov.it and all the requirements are specified. Young people will be able to identify their favorite project using a special search engine and fill in the application, which can be one for the entire call.

The announcement and the related instructions for online registration will be visible on the Unione Montana Feltrina website www.feltrino.bl.it/myportal/CMF64/vivere/serviziocivile/bando2022 and on the Facebook page “Servizio Civile Bellunese”: https:/ /www.facebook.com/serviziocivile.bellunese/

For further information: Andrea Raveane and Selene Costa of the Feltrina Mountain Union (0439/396033, [email protected]) or the Paolo Capraro Agreement Committee (0437 950374, [email protected]) and Paola Benvegnù (0437 25775, [email protected]) to the Understanding Committee.