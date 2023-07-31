Civil society demands France to financially sanction Rwanda

A few days before the launch of the ninth edition of the Francophonie Games in Kinshasa, criticism is going in all directions and voices are being raised to set certain prerequisites. This is the case of the Network of Citizens for a Future for All (RCA Asbl), a civil society structure which demands that France before launching these sporting and cultural meetings with global reach in the DRC to first sanction Rwanda, considered as an aggressor country of the Congo.

Marcellin Bacilemba, National Coordinator of this citizens’ movement further specifies that his organization is categorically opposed to the presence of the Rwandan Louise Mushikiwabo, at the head of the International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF).

For him, “the isolation of Rwanda in the zone of influence of France would be a way of solving the problems that the DRC is currently experiencing following the war that Kagame’s Rwanda is imposing on the east of the country».

Without cutting corners, Mr. Bacilemba also proposes sanctions against Kagame, including all the dignitaries of his regime.

«We first ask France to impose the resignation of Louise Mushikiwabo given that she is the hub of the regime of Paul Kagame, the aggressor country of the DRC. With the indulgence of France, it supports Rwanda because for us, Kigali does not respect democratic principles. Another condition for these games to be played here in Kinshasa, we ask that Rwanda be sanctioned economically like France did recently with Russiahe hammered.

To this end, RCA Asbl wrote a plea note to the French Ambassador accredited to Kinshasa, a copy of which was reserved for the various Congolese authorities, including the President of the Republic, the Prime Minister and the security services. In this letter which contains all these prerequisites, Marcellin Bacilemba announces a sit-in movement at the facilities of the French Embassy in Kinshasa on Tuesday, July 24 to keep the voices of the Congolese waiting.

The 9th Edition of the Games of La Francophonie will begin Thursday July 28 in Kinshasa until August 8, 2023.

Eleven cultural competitions and nine sports competitions are organised.

Jules Ninda

