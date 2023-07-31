Home » Civil society demands France to financially sanction Rwanda
News

Civil society demands France to financially sanction Rwanda

by admin
Civil society demands France to financially sanction Rwanda

A few days before the launch of the ninth edition of the Francophonie Games in Kinshasa, criticism is going in all directions and voices are being raised to set certain prerequisites. This is the case of the Network of Citizens for a Future for All (RCA Asbl), a civil society structure which demands that France before launching these sporting and cultural meetings with global reach in the DRC to first sanction Rwanda, considered as an aggressor country of the Congo.

Marcellin Bacilemba, National Coordinator of this citizens’ movement further specifies that his organization is categorically opposed to the presence of the Rwandan Louise Mushikiwabo, at the head of the International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF).

For him, “the isolation of Rwanda in the zone of influence of France would be a way of solving the problems that the DRC is currently experiencing following the war that Kagame’s Rwanda is imposing on the east of the country».

Without cutting corners, Mr. Bacilemba also proposes sanctions against Kagame, including all the dignitaries of his regime.

«We first ask France to impose the resignation of Louise Mushikiwabo given that she is the hub of the regime of Paul Kagame, the aggressor country of the DRC. With the indulgence of France, it supports Rwanda because for us, Kigali does not respect democratic principles. Another condition for these games to be played here in Kinshasa, we ask that Rwanda be sanctioned economically like France did recently with Russiahe hammered.

To this end, RCA Asbl wrote a plea note to the French Ambassador accredited to Kinshasa, a copy of which was reserved for the various Congolese authorities, including the President of the Republic, the Prime Minister and the security services. In this letter which contains all these prerequisites, Marcellin Bacilemba announces a sit-in movement at the facilities of the French Embassy in Kinshasa on Tuesday, July 24 to keep the voices of the Congolese waiting.

See also  Al-Sadiq Al-Ruzaiqi writes: The idea of ​​a "parallel army"

The 9th Edition of the Games of La Francophonie will begin Thursday July 28 in Kinshasa until August 8, 2023.
Eleven cultural competitions and nine sports competitions are organised.

Jules Ninda

You may also like

In Yopal, Departmental Risk Management turned a trail...

Telekom MagentaZuhause Flex: New Internet tariffs with no...

Djugu: more than 1,500 children of displaced persons...

The Dangerous Geopolitical Contest: Ukraine and the Risk...

Peak and plate in Medellín Monday, July 24,...

Title: “Ingenuity Shines in Tianfu: Sichuan’s Trade Unions...

The parish of Timelkam has a new mortuary

The winner of Haapsalu’s inclusive budget will be...

ELN orders cessation of actions against public forces

How to service management (part 3) – now...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy