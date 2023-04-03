Given the disconnection of political parties, representatives of different sectors agree on the need to build spaces to propose solutions.

The polls say so and the population shows it, after the ruling of the Constitutional Court that gave way to the impeachment trial against President Guillermo Lasso, there were no signs of support or rejection in the streets. Citizens remain focused on their problems and how to solve them.

LA HORA spoke with several actors and representatives of the civil society and all agreed on the “urgent” need to build a country agenda in which the real problems of Ecuadorians are developed and resolved.

Representatives from academia, unions, businessmen, civil organizations, the media and the Church agreed on the need to move forward in a broad dialogue to address the fundamental issues that concern citizens and provide State solutions, agreements that last over time and that solve problems effectively. (ILS)

‘We must call for a social agenda’

Boris Cornejo, founder and former president of the Esquel-Civil Society Foundation.

The national leaderships must summon ourselves to a task of seeing how we can get out of this very difficult drama that the popular sectors are experiencing above all. From civil society we must exert great pressure to call to sanity those who are supposed to represent the interests of the citizenry and, from that pressure, call for us to sit in a meeting space to identify a social agenda that goes to the root of the problems. That must be the national priority. A democracy that does not address the problems of the people, that is only situated in the political conflict, is a democracy at risk of extinction.

Impeachment: It is a rather unfortunate episode due to the situation the country is experiencing, with issues such as insecurity, unemployment, inequality and the economic crisis and, in this context, due to the anguish of the people, we have this fight between the Executive and the Legislative.

‘An agenda built from the social organization’

Nelson Erazo, president of the popular front.

It is necessary to put together a common agenda, but it cannot be based on prioritizing the needs or proposals of businessmen, but rather the needs of all the people. In other words, the common agenda must be located on the basis of solving the needs of the 18 million Ecuadorians. It is essential that this agenda be built from the social organization.

Impeachment: It is clear that the workers and the social sectors have already punished the President. It has already been judged by the people as an incompetent and unpopular government. Part of that defeat is the fact that the Constitutional Court gave way to impeachment for all allegations of corruption.

‘Review the role of parties in democracy’

Francisco Rocha, director of the Ecuadorian Association of Newspaper Editors (Aedep).

We already have a good time that they are disconnected. In the first place, because we do not have political parties, now we have letterheads or movements that have one or another action. But how to connect citizens with politics. The parties must review the role they must play in democracy. Society has to work to build parties, it is a necessity for democracy to have political, representative organizations with a vision of the country. If we don’t have that, we don’t have the instruments to work democracy and that’s what’s happening to us right now.

impeachment: The Constitutional Court has made a mistake, to call it something. They have opened a door that in the control ends in the President of the Republic and that is not good, neither for Ecuador now, nor for the future.

‘Common agenda and solidarity, essential tasks’

Monsignor Luis Cabrera, President of the Episcopal Conference of Ecuador

Society has two primary tasks at this time. The first is to develop a common agenda between the State and civil society to address the great needs of the people.; the issue of insecurity, there are also labor issues. This agenda is urgent,

It is a cry of the people. We must also work for peace and solidarity. A peace based on truth, freedom and justice. As Ecuadorians we must join forces in a great campaign for solidarity.

impeachment: As Ecuadorians we realize that it is a political problem and it is in this area where these issues have to be worked on and solutions found.

“You have to believe in society again”

Cesar Ulloa, political scientist and researcher at the Institute of Higher National Studies (IAEN).

The population has been disconnected from the political class for several years. This can be seen in the Latinobarómetro surveys. The lack of credibility, acceptance and legitimacy of the authorities. The disconnection is the consequence of some politicians who do not represent the interests of a citizenry. You have to believe in society again, only one in 10 Ecuadorians trusts others. It is necessary to carry out a strong work of recomposition of the social fabric. This is achieved through dialogue between the State and civil society, but it has to be done immediately.

impeachment: The constitutional filters have been fulfilled, it has already passed through the CAL and the Constitutional Court. Now the Supervisory Commission must review and determine if the charges correspond. It is a process where there is still “a reserved prognosis”.

‘The way out is civil society’

Carlos Loaiza, President of the Ecuadorian Chamber of Commerce Federation.

The solution to the problems of citizenship goes more by way of civil society. I believe that politicians are not going to do it on their own initiative. Along these lines, I believe that initiatives that start from civil society, understand unions, unions, universities, students, press; even put into discussion what really interests society, that we talk about the issue of employment, insecurity, poverty, there are national issues.

impeachment: The result of these decisions will increase uncertainty and we will see that in the coming weeks.